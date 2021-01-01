LEWISBURG – As the defending Patriot League regular-season champion Bucknell women’s basketball team prepares to open the 2020-21 campaign this weekend, a lot of cautious optimism will surround the Bison.
On the one hand, Bucknell has been selected as the preseason favorite to come away with the regular season title once again. The Bison will feature a talented group of players headlined by senior guard Abby Kapp, the Preseason Player of the Year.
But on the other hand, the ever-present threat of COVID-19 could wipe the whole season out in one fell swoop.
And that is what is making Bucknell head coach Trevor Woodruff more than a little anxious heading into the year and Saturday’s season-opener against Navy, scheduled for a 2 p.m. tipoff. Then at 3 p.m. Sunday, the Bison will travel to play the Midshipmen.
To help protect the players from contracting the virus, only league games will be played this year and all contests will be home-and-away affairs played against the same team on the same weekend. And no fans will be allowed at the games.
“What is the most anxious you can be? That is what we are. I think there’s cautious optimism, simply because it takes one positive test either here or at Navy to call it all off. I think we are optimistic (about the season) and we are excited, but we also know in the back of our minds that we are just a blink away from not playing, so I think there is a little bit of apprehension there as well,” said Woodruff.
“We are (thankful to have a season). We have tremendous gratitude for everybody (around the Bucknell campus and the Patriot League) that has made this possible. It is an incredible feat, and it has been a small army on our campus to make it work. So, we are trying to do our part. We are following the protocols to the “T” because there has been so much time, effort and energy put in by so many other people (to get the season underway), we do not want to be the ones that throw it all away.”
After coming within two wins from repeating as PL Tournament champs, there is some unfinished business to accomplish for the Bison (28-6, 16-2 PL last year) that stem from last year’s tournament being shut down in the semifinal round due to COVID-19 restrictions.
With Kapp part of an experienced core consisting of three other seniors and a pair of juniors, coach Woodruff thinks his team has what it takes to challenge for the title again regardless if his players feel that there is some unfinished business to do.
“I wouldn’t say we have extra motivation (to win the title). In my opinion if we have external motivations that push us to work harder than we normally would, then we are not working hard enough (to start with). That is my take on it. Do I think some of my players have that in the back of their minds – probably – but my goal as their coach is to really get their brains where their feet are,” said Woodruff.
“Their feet are not waiting for Holy Cross in (last year’s league) semifinals. Their feet are preparing for the Naval Academy, and so that is what we need to focus on. We can’t redo last year. Last year was amazing. What that group accomplished was terrific, and it was heartbreaking the way it ended, but those two things will not have any effect on what is going to happen this weekend or throughout the course of the winter and the Patriot League season.”
Kapp started all 30 games a year ago and is the team’s leading returning scorer. She averaged 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game to go along with 48 assists, 30 steals and a team-high 23 blocks.
“Well, Abby is just steady. She is talented and she does a lot of things on the floor and everybody can see that. She is deserving of a preseason All-Conference nod that she received, but she is way more than that,” said coach Woodruff. “I think you really get the same thing from Abby every day, and as a coach and as a teammate you appreciate that, because the consistency is what allows you to be great.
“Abby is not always going to make every shot, but the rest of the stuff is always the same. She always guards, she always brings the same mentality and attitude to practice, and her first thought is the team – always,” Woodruff added.
The other members of the senior class consist of forwards Tessa Brugler and Autumn Ceppi, plus guard Ally Johnson.
Brugler in 28 games (25 starts) last season averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and had 29 assists. Johnson was a starter in 24 of 27 contests and averaged 8.4 points and dished out a team-high 63 assists, and Ceppi played in all 30 contests (starting four) and averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds to go along with 52 assists.
“Obviously for us a large amount of the burden (to produce) is going to fall to the senior group. Those four seniors – Abby, Tessa, Ally and Autumn - they’ve been there, and they’ve done that. They have a tremendous amount of, not just experience, but championship-level experience,” said Woodruff. “They have been in the mix three straight years for championships. I think their overall record (including playoffs) is like 49-9 in the Patriot League for their careers, and that includes the regular season and postseason championship as sophomores, and the regular season championship last year.
“Now this is their time, and this is their team and I have great faith that win or lose they are going to do everything they can for us to be successful, so if those four are our starting point then we’re in pretty good shape,” added Bucknell’s coach.
Brugler, for one, is most looking forward to playing against an unfamiliar face for the first time in almost 10 months.
“We’re excited to throw the ball out and play someone else,” she said. “We’re just so used to competing against each other every single day, and it’s gotten to the point where we’re kind of annoyed with playing against each other, so we can’t wait to finally play someone else and see what we got.”
And, yes, Brugler feels that there is some unfinished business to do this year.
“Yeah, for sure. I think there definitely is unfinished business. It’s kind of something that we don’t necessarily talk about much. I mean, we return four of our five starters, but at the same time we are kind of an entirely different team. We will look to different people – we don’t have that Ellie Mack role player. So, it’s five of us all together, and I’m excited to see what ends up happening.”
Junior guard Marly Walls is another returning starter, along with fellow junior guard Taylor O’Brien.
O’Brien started 19 of 30 games a season ago and averaged 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest, and she also had 47 assists and a team-high 42 steals.
Walls started 15 of the team’s first 16 games before suffering a knee injury that cost her the rest of the season. But in the games she played, Walls averaged 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, and she totaled 47 assists and 22 steals.
“The knee is good, and we’re cleared and ready to go,” said Walls, who is also anxiously awaiting the team’s first game. “I think we’re really excited to kind of just see where we stand. I mean, either we look good on offense when the defense is not doing that well, or vice versa. So, I think it’s going to be interesting to match up against someone as a whole team instead of just each other.”
Said coach Woodruff on the return of Walls, “She looks like she did when she left. She is fearless, and historically having dealt with that type of injury before with players, they are back physically way sooner than they are mentally. There is a little bit of trepidation (in playing again), but I really did not notice that with Marly. The doctor said go, and she went. She has been fearless the whole way through and she’s going to be a big piece for us throughout the course of the season.”
Woodruff will also be relying on his sophomore class – Carly Krsul, Tai Johnson, Emma Shaffer – to step up into bigger roles this season and make the bench deeper.
“It is an old coaching cliché that your biggest growth (as a player) is from the freshman year to the sophomore year, and I think for our group that really is true. When I look at our roster, the players that have improved the most are those,” said Bucknell’s coach. “Krsul, in particular, has really come a long way, Shaffer is playing like a different player, and Johnson, who got as much if not more playing time than those other two last year, looks more comfortable as well.
“I think that sophomore group has taken a step forward, and it gives us more depth than we had last year. We lost (Mack, the PL Player of the Year and Gia Hayes), but I think when you look from top to bottom, we are a little deeper this year than we were last year,” Woodruff added. “We have four seniors and two juniors who have played a ton, so experience will be a big key this year, and we have a much more flexible group, meaning we can play multiple styles and be more aggressive defensively in the press game; we can throw out a four-guard lineup, or we can go big with three forwards.”
Just getting back on the court again is the big thing for the Bison, although the experience will be a lot different for the players with no fans cheering them on.
“It’s really nice having fans. We have a great community here at Bucknell and in Lewisburg, and our families try to get to as many games as possible,” said Brugler. “So, it’s going to be weird looking up into the crowd and not seeing our families and the fans. We kind of feed off each other, and our bench is exciting, and they can get into (the game), so I think that our energy as a team will be up there no matter what.”
Said Walls, “The energy will have to come a lot more from ourselves than the crowd picking you up or cheering you on during a nice run. I know my family has bought some of the (cardboard) cutouts (for the stands), so that will be fun looking up and seeing (their pictures) up there. But other than that, the fans will be missed but it’s just another factor going into the year.”
Bucknell Women’s Basketball
Last Season: Bison went 28-6 overall, 16-2 in the Patriot League. Team claimed regular-season title and advanced to PL semifinals before the tournament was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coaching Staff
Head Coach: Trevor Woodruff, 2nd season (141-16 career record, includes 113-10 mark in four years at University of Scranton).
Assistant Coaches: Jim Reed, Kelly Mazzante and Taylor Coleman.
2020-21 Roster
No.;Name;Gr.;Pos.;Ht.
3;Tessa Brugler;Sr.;F;6-1
4;Caroline Dingler, Fr.;G;5-9
11;Taylor O’Brien;Jr.;G;5-9
12;Marly Walls;Jr.;G;5-8
14;Tai Johnson;So.;G;5-8
20;Kaylee Reinbeau;Fr.;F;6-0
21;Carly Krsul;So.;F;6-1
23;Ally Johnson;Sr.;G;5-10
24;Autumn Ceppi;Sr.;F;6-1
25;Abby Kapp;Sr.;G;6-0
31;Nicole Davis;Fr.;F;6-4
33;Julie Kulesza;Fr.;G;5-9
52;Emma Shaffer;So.;F;6-2
2020-21 Schedule (Tentative)
Jan. 2, Navy, 2 p.m.
Jan. 3, at Navy, 3 p.m.
Jan. 9, at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Jan. 10, Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Jan. 16, at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Jan. 17, Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Jan. 23, Colgate, TBA
Jan. 24, Colgate, TBA
Jan. 30, Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Jan. 31, at Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Feb. 6, Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Feb. 7, at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.
Feb. 13, at American, 2 p.m.
Feb. 14, American, 4 p.m.
Feb. 20, Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Feb. 21, at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.