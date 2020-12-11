SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University's winter varsity and club athletics competition has been suspended following the announcement issued by President Jonathan Green on Friday afternoon.
The sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track & field as well as club ice hockey.
“We feel for our winter sport student-athletes, specifically our seniors. All of our students, coaches, and staff have shown great resilience this year and I believe our togetherness is an asset to draw upon as we continue to support a safe and healthy campus community,” Susquehanna Director of Athletics Sharief Hashim said.
The decision to suspend athletic competition for winter sports was made to ensure the health and safety of the students, faculty, staff, and community, which is Susquehanna’s highest priority.
Per the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition, Second Edition, concerns associated with indoor sports include the possibility of increased risk of infection spread in the indoor sport setting and testing strategies being affected by the availability of testing supplies, laboratory capacity and the adequacy of turnaround time and access to testing.
Yesterday, the Centennial Conference, in which Susquehanna is an associate member for football, announced the cancellation of conference competition and championships for all fall and winter sports during the 2020-21 academic year.
Although the Landmark Conference is expected to make its final decision in January, President Green wanted the student-athletes to be made aware before the end of the semester so they can plan accordingly and know that the Landmark’s forthcoming decision will not change Susquehanna’s position.
Susquehanna will continue to monitor conditions as they affect the potential of competition in the spring season.
