USAC to return to Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway is preparing for the 2021 racing season of 75th anniversary specials and the Snyder County oval has confirmed the return of the United States Auto Club (USAC) for two big shows at the venue.
The expanded USAC presence at Selinsgrove will feature the USAC 410 sprints as they return to the speedway, along with the USAC Silver Crown Series.
For the first time, the USAC Eastern Storm tour featuring the wingless USAC 410 sprints will blow through Selinsgrove Speedway Thursday, June 17.
The 30-lap, $6,000 to win USAC Eastern Storm event will be the first USAC 410 sprint car race at the track in 50 years. Mitch Smith won the only other USAC sprint car race contested at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 17, 1971.
Returning to the track in 2021 after a first-time appearance in 2020 will be the USAC Silver Crown Series, for the second annual running of the Bill Holland Classic.
The USAC machines will compete in the Bill Holland Classic 75th Anniversary Race Sunday night, Aug. 8.
The anniversary special will go 75 laps in distance and will pay $8,075 to the winner. Shane Cottle won the inaugural Bill Holland Classic this past August.
“After a great Silver Crown event this season, we are very happy to expand our relationship with Selinsgrove Speedway in 2021,” said USAC Executive Vice President and National Series Director Levi Jones. “All of us at USAC are excited to showcase all the best that USAC has to offer at the historic track next season.
“We already know how exciting Silver Crown is at Selinsgrove and for sure the USAC sprints will really kick it up at that big place too”
As work continues on the 2021 75th anniversary season of specials schedule at Selinsgrove Speedway, the track has already announced its 2021 season openers.
A combined competition for modified stock cars will be held Saturday afternoon, March 20. One week later, the oval will return with an afternoon program featuring the 410 sprints on Saturday, March 27.
Learn more about the United States Auto Club and its 2021 evolving schedule of events by visiting www.usacracing.com.
Torrence, Hagan, Enders, Smith claim NHRA season titles
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan, Erica Enders and Matt Smith held onto their points leads to win season titles Sunday at the Dodge NHRA Finals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Torrence raced to his third straight Top Fuel championship, Hagan claimed his third Funny Car title, Enders won her fourth Pro Stock crown, and Smith his fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle title.
Hagan and Enders raced to event victories as well, with Hagan giving Don Schumacher Racing its 14th straight victory in the class dating to 2019. He beat Ron Capps with a 3.914-second run at 326.40 mph.
Antron Brown won the Top Fuel event, and Angie Smith — Mike Smith’s wife — topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.
Brown beat Torrence in the final with a 3.759 at 315.34 for his first victory in more than two years and 51st overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.