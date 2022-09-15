MECHANICSBURG — The last match-up of the season between the Pennsylvania Posse and the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway is scheduled for 7:30 tonight.
The event will feature the Hoosier Diamond Series Dirt Classic Qualifier for the competing factions paying $7,000 to the winner.
The winner of the 30-lap main will earn a guaranteed starting spot in the Saturday, Sept. 17, Dirt Classic at nearby Lincoln Speedway.
In three All-Star main events run this season at Williams Grove, the Posse drivers have swept the All-Stars, with Brent Marks scoring in April before Danny Dietrich won both twin 20s in August.
World of Outlaws headed to Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — The biggest and richest sprint car race in the East returns to Williams Grove Speedway, the 60th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open, slated for slated for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The races will be sanctioned by the World of Outlaws.
Slated for Sept. 30, the National Open Preliminary will feature a 25-lap main paying $10,000 to the winner.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the 40-lap Champion Racing Oil National Open will match the biggest winner’s share in the history of the oval, at $75,000 to take the win.
The National Open will see the 2022 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car series champion crowned at the conclusion of Saturday’s main event. Freddie Rahmer will be trying to wrap up the third track title of his career in the races.
Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, Calif., is the defending Champion Racing Oil National Open winner.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson scored the preliminary event win last year.
Frye sins Stroud Memorial race
MILL HALL — Coleby Frye raced from deep in the pack to claim the fifth annual Lenny Stroud Jr. Memorial event for limited late models at the Clinton County Speedway on Friday night, Sept. 9. Jeffrey Weaver won the 270 Micro Sprints, Cory Long won the Pro Stocks and Hunter Flook won the Four Cylinders.
Jakob Piper and Matt Adams brought the field to the green flag for the late model race. Piper jumped into the early lead. Adams was involved in a caution on lap number three. The restart had Piper leading Matt Cochran, Tim Luben, Nick Loffredo and Jim Yoder.
Frye, who started 10th, was up to fifth place the completion of lap number five. Two laps later, Frye moved into the top three.
On lap 15, Frye made the pass around Piper to take the lead, and held on to take the win.
Tonight, the track will present a five-division show. The RaceSaver Sprint cars will compete in their final points races of the season. The 270 Micros will compete in a $400 win event. The wingless 600 Micros will compete in a $400 to win event, plus the Pro Stocks and the Four Cylinders. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and hot laps begin at 7.
For the latest speedway information, visit www.clintoncountyspeedway.com.
NASCAR to return to Pocono July 21-23
LONG POND — NASCAR will bring all three of its national series, highlighted by the premier Cup Series, to Pocono Raceway for a July 21-23 race weekend.
The centerpiece of the weekend that features three NASCAR races in two days will be the NASCAR Cup Series race, which will be held on Sunday, July 23. The NASCAR Cup Series race will be preceded by a doubleheader on Saturday, July 22, with races in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series. Race start times, television broadcast partners and the full weekend schedule will be released at a later date.
“NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, and for 50 of those years they have been coming to Long Pond, Pennsylvania,” Pocono President Ben May said. “That is a real milestone by any measure for both NASCAR and Pocono Raceway. Last year, our fans brought something special and packed this place with an unbelievably high level of passion, camaraderie and a palatable sense of real joy about NASCAR being back at their favorite track.”
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Monday, Oct. 10. All 2022 ticket holders can renew beginning Monday, Sept. 19.
For more information, visit www.poconoraceway.com.
