SELINSGROVE — Andy Haus, of Hamburg, held off the challenges of Herndon’s Brett Schadel to become the seventh different winner in as many races this season at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night’s 25-lap super late model main event.
The $3,000 victory was the fifth of Haus’ career at the track.
Andrew Yoder, of Middleburg, pulled off the “hat trick” by winning his third straight 20-lap limited late model race at the track this season.
In the first return of the pro stock division to the track since 2019, Brandon Moser of Middleburg came out the winner of the 28-lap C.W. Smith Memorial.
The 15-lap mid-Atlantic modified race was won by Michael Altobelli Jr. of Saxton.
Selinsgrove Speedway will present the Middleswarth Potato Chips PA Speedweek Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial for 410 sprint cars at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3. The 30-lap main event will pay $10,099 to win. Joining the 410 sprint cars will be the PASS 305 sprint cars. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
