PNC Park enhancements include new scoreboard, faster entry and new foods

PITTSBURGH — The long lines to get into PNC Park should move more quickly at home games.
The Pirates have installed a new technology called Evolv at all gates, which speeds up the entry at one person per second. As people walk through, it will detect anything shaped like a weapon or explosive, Pirates President Travis Williams said during a media tour to showcase what’s new at PNC Park.
“This technology gives us a better entrance into the ballpark without sacrificing any of the safety features,” Williams said. “It allows people to walk through without any stopping. It picks up on any threats out there and may seek out shape of weaponry or explosive devices, and those people will be picked out and checked and wanded.”
Limited testing last season proved to reduce long lines, according to the Pirates. Evolv uses advanced sensors to distinguish between weapons and everyday items while people move through at a normal pace. It can screen up to 10 times faster than a metal detector.
Fans will get to see how it works when the Pirates host the Chicago White Sox at 4:12 p.m., a nod to the 412.
With this technology, fans now can bring in soft-sided bags sized at 16-by-16-by-8 inches, part of the fan experience that was the focus of trying to enhance the ballpark during the offseason, Williams said.
That focus began with the main concourse experience and includes speed of service.
At Pop’s Plaza, Brian Hediger, general manager of PNC Park for Aramark Sports & Entertainment, said there will be craft cocktails and guests will be able to order from the burger and chicken food stations at one kiosk.
Drink rails have been installed throughout the park for fans to eat and drink while they watch the game before they return to their seats. New food items include a Nashville hot chicken sandwich with roasted garlic ranch aioli and pierogies with garlic-chive butter, roasted shallots and pulled pork barbecue. A Bucco crunch dog will have Red Ripper Frank, onions and deli brown mustard on a potato roll. Pickle curds — fried cheese curds with sweet pickles and dill ranch — are another new menu item.
The food stands have more fryers and new kitchen equipment added to handle the chicken fingers and fries, two of the top foods sold at the park along with hot dogs and french fries.
There are walk-thru brew stands where fans can grab a brew to go and pay via self-checkout.
A new Fanatics satellite team store is on the main concourse and will showcase the latest team merchandise. It also has a self-checkout.
In the children’s area along the Riverwalk, the Pirates added a place for a hitting and pitching experience in collaboration with Pittsburgh-based Diamond Kinetics.
Swing match is where fans take a swing and their body motion is matched to a current player.
A new scoreboard has been installed, as have ribbon boards and audio systems (the last update was in 2006).
“The scoreboard has such crispness and clarity,” Williams said. “It’s larger than life. The ribbon boards will keep fans engaged and connected to the game.”
The out-of-town scoreboard has returned, and retired numbers have been restored to previous locations to include their first and last names. The Pirates have partnered with Coca-Cola for the Coca-Cola Patio in left field. Food items using Coca-Cola products will be forthcoming.
Williams said the team doesn’t disclose how much it spent on the enhancements but confirmed that some was funded by the team and it spent “a lot.”
The Pirates announced a partnership with Caliente Pizza & Draft House, a locally owned pizza restaurant that will serve Sicilian, pepperoni and cheese pizza slices in Sections 114, 123, 305 and 318.
“We’re thrilled to bring Caliente Pizza & Draft House to PNC Park and provide an authentic Pittsburgh dining experience for fans,” said Nick Bogacz, owner and founder of Caliente Pizza & Draft House. “Our expansion into PNC Park is an exciting opportunity to share our love of food with the community and offer a delicious option for everyone to enjoy while rooting for the Pirates.”
