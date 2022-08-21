MILL HALL — The USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars made its first visit to the Clinton County Speedway on Friday night. Collegeville’s Alex Bright topped the field of 24 cars to claim the $2,000 to win prize.
Colin White and Aidan Borden brought the field of USAC Wingless Sprints to the start of the 25 lap feature event. Third place starter, Mark Smith of Sunbury made a move to the front to lead the first circuit over White and Borden.
By lap number two, Joey Amantea took over the second position. Amantea and Smith battled for the lead with Amantea edging Smith at the line to lead lap number four, while several cars were battling two and three wide for position throughout the entire field. Bright, who started seventh, Briggs Danner, who started seventh, and Steven Drevicki, who started eight started to work their way towards the front of the field.
On lap number six, the yellow came out for Smith. Amantea prepared for the restart with Mike Thompson, Bright, Drevicki, Danner, and Williamsport’s Tyler Cochran in the top five. While cars were pulling slide jobs and running two and three wide, Bright found the top side of turns one and two to be well suited for his car. He took over second on lap number seven and passed Amantea for the lead by the completion of lap number 10.
Bright claimed the win over Drevicki, Danner, Tyler Cochran who took fourth on the final lap with Amantea settling for fifth. Sixth through tenth were: Mike Thompson, Josh Beamer, Ed Aikin, Colin White and Bruce Buckwalter Jr. Heat races were won by Mark Smith, Amantea, and Drevicki.
Corey Stabley won his first career 270 Micro Sprint feature event. Travis McClelland won his third Central PA Legends event at the speedway, while Hunter Flook was the winner of the 4 Cylinders.
This Friday night, the Clinton County Speedway returns with a five-division show. The RaceSaver Sprint Cars will compete in a dual sanctioned event with the Laurel Highlands and Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series. The Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, 600 Micros and Four Cylinders will be on the card. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 7, and Racing begins at 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.