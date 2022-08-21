MILL HALL — The USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars made its first visit to the Clinton County Speedway on Friday night. Collegeville’s Alex Bright topped the field of 24 cars to claim the $2,000 to win prize.

Colin White and Aidan Borden brought the field of USAC Wingless Sprints to the start of the 25 lap feature event. Third place starter, Mark Smith of Sunbury made a move to the front to lead the first circuit over White and Borden.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.