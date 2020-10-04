Boys soccer
MILTON - Austin Gainer and Carter Lilley both scored second-half goals to power Milton to a 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory on Saturday.
Conner Smith assisted on Lilley's goal for Milton (8-1, 5-1 HAC-II), plus Tyler Flederbach made five saves for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Shamokin at 4 p.m. Monday.
Milton 2, Jersey Shore 1
Saturday at Milton
Second half
JS-Eli Reibson, unassisted, 490:52.
Milt-Austin Gainer, unassisted, 52:21.
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Conner Smith, 52:59.
Shots: Milton, 11-6; Corners: Milton, 4-3; Saves: Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 5; JS, Breck Miller, 9.
Mifflinburg 1
Montoursville 0
MIFFLINBURG - Daytona Walter scored off an assist by Collin Dreese with 13:50 left in the first half to give the Wildcats the HAC crossover win.
Kanon Keister made seven saves to get the shutout for Mifflinburg (2-5-1), which plays at Williamsport 4 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 1, Montoursville 0
Saturday at Mifflinburg
First half
Miff-Daytona Walter, assist Collin Dreese, 13:50.
Shots: Montoursville, 7-6; Corners: Montoursville, 5-4; Saves: Kanon Keister, 7; Montoursville, Zach Baylor, 5.
Lewisburg 11
Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE - Anthony Bhangdia, Ben Liscum and Stephen Tiffin scored two goals apiece in a dominating HAC crossover win over the Spartans on Saturday.
James Koconis had a goal and three assists and Liscum added three assists as well for Lewisburg (8-0), which next hosts Midd-West at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 11, Hughesville 0
Saturday at Hughesville
First half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist James Koconis, 35:25.
Lew-Carter Hoover, assist Koconis, 33:00.
Lew-Stephen Tiffin, assist Ben Liscum, 28:40.
Lew-Liscum, assist Jack Dieffenderfer, 28:25.
Lew-Tiffin, assist Liscum, 23:26.
Lew-Koconis, assist Liscum, 18:45.
Lew-Bhangdia, assist Alan Daniel, 15:53.
Lew-Liscum, assist Daniel, 12:40.
Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Tiffin, 2:28.
Lew-Lucas Jordan, assist Darrien Svilokos, 1:20.
Second half
Lew-Nick Passaniti, assist Koconis, 34:45.
Shots: Lewisburg, 18-0; Corners: Lewisburg, 5-1; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, Evan Hopkinson, Henry Harrison, 0; Hughesville, Kaden Fetterman, 7.
Muncy 9
Meadowbrook Chr. 2
MUNCY - Brandon Garcia and Chris Reed both scored for the Lions in the nonleague loss to the Indians on Saturday.
Muncy 9, Meadowbrook Chr. 2
Saturday at Muncy
First half
Mun-Bodie Hart, unassisted, 38:17.
Mun-Joe Edkin, unassisted, 36:23.
Mun-Conor Sassano, unassisted, 35:45.
Mun-Brock Minier, unassisted, 29:02.
Mun-Own goal, 21:25.
Mun-Sassano, unassisted, 19:27.
MC-Brandon Garcia, unassisted, 4:56.
Second half
Mun-Edkin, assist Hart, 33:20.
Mun-Todd Modispaw, unassisted, 31:20.
MC-Chris Reed, unassisted, 25:21.
MC-Edkin, unassisted, 16:52.
Shots: Muncy, 13-4; Corners: Muncy, 5-2; Saves: Muncy, Eli Slamka, 2; MC, Michael Eager, 2.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 7
Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP - Peyton Yocum recorded a hat trick in the second half as part of a five-goal barrage to lead the Wildcats to the HAC crossover win on Saturday. Mifflinburg (5-4-1) next plays at Williamsport at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 7, Loyalsock 1
Saturday at Loyalsock
First half
Miff-Lydia Knepp, assist Taylor Frederick, 28:02.
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Ella Shuck, 30:40.
Second half
Loy-Maggie Ryder, unassisted, 45:17.
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Makayla Weber, 46:58.
Miff-Yocum, assist Liv Walter, 53:12.
Miff-Yocum, unassisted, 56:54.
Miff-Kennedy Good, assist Taylor Beachy, 67:23.
Miff-Frederick, assist Beachy, 72:55.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 29-9; Corners: Mifflinburg, 5-2; Saves: Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 8; Loyalsock, Rylie French, 22.
Meadowbrook Chr. 2
Muncy 0
MUNCY - Behind a pair of first-half goals from Amelia Yordy the Lions took the nonleague victory on Saturday. Meadowbrook Christian (9-2) next hosts St. Joseph Catholic at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 2, Muncy 0
Saturday at Muncy
First Half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 21:48.
MC-Yordy, unassisted, 19:23.
Shots: MC, 9-3; Corners: MC, 6-5; Saves: MC, Emily Toland, 3; Muncy, Sarah Dgien, 7.
Southern Columbia 3
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG - Karly Renn's two second-half goals lifted the Tigers to the HAC crossover win on Friday. Lydia Knepp scored unassisted for the Wildcats (4-4-1).
Southern Columbia 3, Mifflinburg 1
Friday at Mifflinburg
First half
SC-Loren Gehret, unassisted, 6:24.
Second half
SC-Karly Renn, unassisted, 48:41.
SC-Renn, unassisted, 74:05.
Miff-Lydia Knepp, unassisted, 79:40.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 15-8; Corners: 4-4; Saves: SC, MacKenzie Palacz, 14; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 5.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9
Grace Prep 1
STATE COLLEGE - Amelia Yordy scored four goals to give Meadowbrook Christian (8-2, 4-1 ACAA) the victory on Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9, Grace Prep 1
Friday at Grace Prep
First half
MC-Katie Steck, unassisted, 38:58.
MC-Amelia Yordy, assist Emily Toland, 38:09.
MC-Own goal, 37:34.
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Kailey Devlin, 31:50.
MC-Emily Baney, assist Lydia Inns, 9:27.
MC-Yordy, unassisted, 2:45.
Second half
MC-Emily Toland, assist Yordy, 25:58.
GP-Kadence Barr, 15:45.
MC-Yordy, unassisted, 8:40.
MC-Yordy, assist Kailey Devlin, 1:45.
Shots: MC, 14-1; Corners: MC, 8-0; Saves: MC, Emily Toland and Alayna Smith, 0; GP, Moriah Smith, 5.
