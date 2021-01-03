Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain and freezing rain early will give way to a mixture of snow and rain for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.