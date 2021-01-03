LEWISBURG – No, it wasn't the US Naval Academy that the Bucknell women's basketball team hosted in its Patriot League season opener on Saturday.
But everything else went according to plan for the Bison in the game against Loyola (Md.), which took the place of Navy after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
Bucknell jumped out to a big lead over Loyola, and despite the Greyhounds' best efforts to make it a game in the second quarter, the Bison would pull away in the second half for a 72-44 victory at Sojka Pavilion.
"Under all the circumstances - the buildup to the game (with Navy) and all the hectic stuff Friday night (with the postponement and rescheduling) - I would say I'm pleased. I expected our veterans to be fine, and they were. And I expected some of the younger folks to (be ready), and they were," said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. "I think for the most part (we saw) good things moving forward, and the good news is we can go back at it (Sunday at Loyola) and try to be better right away and we don't have to wait a couple of days."
Bucknell's veterans did step up big early.
Five points from senior Abby Kapp and five assists from fellow senior Autumn Ceppi helped fuel a 14-2 run to start the game for Bucknell (1-0). Senior forward Tessa Brugler also had four points in the early spurt.
Ceppi assisted on the first five made baskets of the game for the Bison, and she also made a couple of free throws to aid the Bison in their early run.
"Honestly, I just really trust my teammates - they were just knocking those shots down and they were calling for the ball," said Ceppi. "I played with most of these girls for a long time, so it's just been really nice to kind of see everybody thrive in practice and know that when I get them the ball they are going to knock those shots down.
"So, kudos to them for doing that," added Ceppi, who finished with those game-high give assists along with four points and three steals.
The lead would grow to as many as 15 points for the Bison by the end of the first quarter following a layup by junior Marly Walls.
"I thought we had a national championship team for about six minutes there. We looked good, but I say that jokingly," said Woodruff. "I thought our veterans (four seniors and two juniors) would play well early. We had a lot of practice since Thanksgiving, they have a lot of experience and they played in a lot of big games, so I expected that - maybe not the numbers the way they were - but I expected us to play fairly well."
Although everything seemed to go Bucknell's way early, in the second quarter the Bison could hardly buy a basket.
After getting a layup from Taylor O'Brien to start the period, Bucknell went nearly six minutes without another field goal until Brugler made a nice spin move in the lane for a short jumper to help get the Bison back on track.
And although Brugler added a layup at the end of the quarter, Bucknell's lead shrunk to just eight (36-28) at the half.
"When we subbed a little bit (in the second quarter), I thought Loyola was able to take advantage of some of the things they wanted to do," said Woodruff. "But then in the second half when we were back to the start of the rotation and had the starters back in, I thought we were right back clicking (and going full speed), as much as full speed is right now."
Brugler was a big part of that. She made three buckets in the first three minutes of the second half to give Bucknell a 46-32 lead, and Loyola never threatened from there.
"We always talk about in the locker room that in the third quarter we got to set the tone for the rest of the game, and I think that's what we did," said Brugler, who finished with a double-double with game highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds. "We came out strong, we found each other, we were able to finish around the basket, and that was a good success for us."
The Bison poured it on late and almost led by 30 points at one point (68-39) on a pair of free throws by sophomore Carly Krsul with 3:42 remaining.
Krsul finished with 12 points, eight coming in the second half; and Taylor O'Brien added 14 points, seven of them coming after halftime.
"I would say out of all of our players, and this is quite a mouthful because we've had good development from all of our underclassmen, Carly has probably come the farthest from last season as far as her development - she made the biggest jump," said Woodruff. "I think the sophomores in general have improved, but if you ask me to pick one I would say it's been her. Most times in practice you can't see that big of a difference between her and the two senior (forwards), which is a compliment to her. We're fortunate that she's been able to play the way she does, because it gives us another weapon inside."
Bucknell 72, Loyola (Md.) 44
Saturday at Bucknell
Loyola (0-1)
Taleah Dixon 5-12 2-2 14; Delaney Connolly 1-3 0-0 2; Emily McAteer 1-4 0-0 3; Devyne Newman 8-14 0-0 16; Bri Rozzi 1-5 0-0 2; Kayla Sieper 1-3 1-2 3; Emma Glezen 0-3 0-0 0; Caramina Tanedo 1-3 2-2 4; Charia Roberts 0-4 0-0 0; Bella Steidle 0-1 0-0 0; Laryn Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-53 5-6 44.
Bucknell (1-0)
Tessa Brugler 9-11 1-5 19; Autumn Ceppi 1-7 2-2 4; Taylor O’Brien 5-11 2-2 14; Ally Johnson 1-5 1-2 4; Abby Kapp 2-6 2-2 7; Marly Walls 2-4 1-2 6; Carly Krsul 3-6 6-6 12; Emma Shaffer 1-5 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 1-4 0-0 2; Julie Kulesza 0-1 1-2 1; Caroline Dingler 0-0 1-2 1; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-3 0-0 0; Nicole Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-63 17-25 72.
Loyola;12;16;7;9 – 44
Bucknell;27;9;23;13 – 72
3-point goals: Loyola 3-17 (Dixon 2-4, McAteer 1-4, Connolly 0-1, Tanedo 0-1, Steidle 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Newman 0-2, Rozzi 0-3), Bucknell 5-14 (O’Brien 2-3, Walls 1-1, A. Johnson 1-4, Kapp 1-5, Kulesza 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Loyola 31 (McAteer 8), Bucknell 43 (Brugler 10). Assists: Loyola 6 (Rozzi and Tanedo 2), Bucknell 14 (Ceppi 5). Total fouls: Loyola 21, Bucknell 14. Technical fouls: Dixon.
