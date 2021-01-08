SELINSGROVE - Mifflinburg's boys basketball team began 2021 the way it ended 2020 - with a dominating performance.
And once again, senior guard Isaiah Valentine propelled the Wildcats to the victory.
Valentine led three players in double figures as he scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first half to lead Mifflinburg past Selinsgrove, 59-42, in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup Friday in the first game back for both teams since the season was temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 concerns last month.
"It is a good win. For us, coming in here in our last game (of 2019-20 season) we kind of threw up a little bit of a stinker, and I think these guys who were involved in that game last year knew they deserved a little bit better of a game than that," said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. "It wasn't pretty for 32 minutes, but there were runs from Selinsgrove (tonight) where maybe last year we would've folded in the other direction, and I think we had decent composure and took care of (business)."
Mifflinburg (2-0 overall and HAC-I) got off to a bit of a slow start as the Wildcats didn't get their first point until almost three minutes in on a free throw by Valentine.
But an 8-2 run, with all eight points coming from Valentine, closed the first quarter to give Mifflinburg a 16-6 advantage.
A 3-pointer from the right wing by Tyler Reigel began the second period to keep the Wildcats rolling before Jake Young tallied seven points to help take Mifflinburg into the locker room with a 32-19 lead.
"We've been fighting to get back (to playing), and you could tell we came out with energy from the tip," said Valentine. "Our coach has been having us work throughout the three-week break so we were ready to play tonight.
"We played great team ball," Valentine added.
Two straight baskets by Cannon Griffith, the second one set up by a steal from Valentine, began the third quarter. Later on in the period, the Wildcats put together a 6-0 run that began with buckets from Young and Zach Wertman to increase Mifflinburg's lead to 45-28.
Valentine then wrapped up his night with 12 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away for Mifflinburg. Along with his 27 points, Valentine also pulled down 12 rebounds and had four steals.
In addition, Young finished with 10 points and five rebounds, plus Gabe Yoder also scored 10 points for the Wildcats.
"Isaiah is capable of putting up big numbers. The thing is he can do that, but he can also get his teammates involved, and he wants that. He can come out with big numbers on the offensive end, and turn around and play great defense. When you look at his talent, we're lucky to have him all the way around on the floor," said Roupp.
"The biggest thing that I really love about (Valentine's) game right now is his leadership. That's what I'm most proud about. He is eager to take the lead in the right way, and the kids respect him and he has respect for his teammates, and I'm really proud of him for that and I'm proud of the team with the effort they gave here tonight.
"It's a good start (to the season)," added Roupp, whose team next hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 59, Selinsgrove 42
at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg (2-0) 59
Gabe Yoder 3 2-2 10; Isaiah Valentine 9 8-9 27; Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 1 2-2 5; Dan Walter 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 2 1-4 5; Jake Young 3 4-6 10; Ethan Bomgardner 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19 17-24 59.
3-point goals: Yoder 2, Valentine, Reigel.
Selinsgrove (0-1) 42
Brett Foor 4 3-4 12; Blake Haddon 0 0-0 0; Nate Hackenberger 0 0-0 0; Joey Hoover 0 0-0 0; Ethan Harris 0 2-2 2; Isaiah Ulrich 2 2-2 6; Ryan Reich 1 2-2 4; Gabriel Paulhamus 0 0-0 0; Theo Feiler 1 0-0 2; Randy Richter 2 0-0 5; Spencer George 4 3-4 11. Totals: 14 12-14 42.
3-point goals: Richter, Foor.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;16;16;13;14 - 59
Selinsgrove;6;13;9;14 - 42
JV score: Mifflinburg, 48-44. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Bomgardner, 23; Selinsgrove, Haddon, 17.
