SUNBURY — Lewisburg’s boys and girls cross country teams both posted outstanding performances to claim titles at Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championships held at Shikellamy High School.
On the boys side, Jacob Hess finished first 15 in minutes and 34 seconds to lead the Green Dragons to the title over Williamsport, 25-59.
Along with Hess, also finishing in the top-10 for Lewisburg were Calvin Bailey (4th, 16:36), Thomas Hess (5th, 16:53), Gianluca Perrone (7th, 17:02), Bryce Ryder (8th, 17:06) and Connor Murray (9th, 17:06). Kieran Murray added a 14th-place finish in 17:35 for the Greed Dragons.
Also from the area, Milton’s Timothy Marvin finished sixth in 16:58, plus fellow Black Panthers Brody Bender was 13th in 17:25, Chase Bilodeau was 17th in 17:43, Ryan Bickhart was 31st in 18:31, and Nathan Barnett was 36th in 18:56.
For Mifflinburg, Eli Erikson was 35th in 18:36, Landon Driggers was 40th in 19:07, Daniel Reimer was 46th in 19:33, Josh Reimer was 54th in 19:49, and Harrison Abram was 55th in 19:49.
The path to the girls title was much different, and more narrow, for Lewisburg, which won 51-52 over Danville.
Although the team didn’t have any runners cross the finish line among the top-five, like the two runners the Ironmen had, the Green Dragons’ superior grouping took over from there.
Beginning with Delaney Humphrey’s eighth-place finish in 20:15, Lewisburg saw Sarah Mahoney (9th, 20:21), Hannah Mirshahi (10th, 20:31), Olivia Beattie (11th, 20:13), Samantha Wakeman (13th, 20:42), Maggie Daly (16th, 20:59) and Kyra Binney (20th, 21:08) come home to lead the squad to the championship.
Also from the area, Mifflinburg’s Marrisa Allen was 31st (21:50), Emma Hyder was 39th (22:56), Cassie Ebersole was 60th (25:19), Kaili Stephens was 63rd (25:46), and Elaine Oberheim was 67th (26:03). And for Milton, Karenza Musser was 44th (23:08), Mercedez Farr was 47th (23:22), Emma East was 52nd (23:41), Jacklyn Hopple was 69th (26:13) and Aliana Ayala was 73rd (26:23).
Heartland Athletic Conference InvitationalSaturday at Shikellamy High SchoolBoysTeam standings:
1. Lewisburg (L) 25; 2. Williamsport (W) 59; 3. Danville (D) 97; 4. Milton (Milt) 103; 5. Shikellamy (Shik) 115; 6. Selinsgrove (Sel) 205; 7. Mifflinburg (Miff) 230; 8. Bloomsburg (B) 238; 9. Southern Columbia (SC) 255; 10. Central Columbia (CC) 303; 11. Central Mountain (CM) 329; 12. Shamokin (Sham) 334; 13. Montoursville (Mont) 400.
Individual results (top 25 and locals only):
1. Jacob Hess (L) 15:34; 2. J. Henry Lyon (W) 16:12; 3. Rory Lieberman (D) 16:18; 4. Calvin Bailey (L) 16:36; 5. Thomas Hess (L) 16:53; 6. Timothy Marvin (Milt) 16:58; 7. Gianluca Perrone (L) 17:02; 8. Bryce Ryder (L) 17:06; 9. Connor Murray (L) 17:06; 10. Ethan Holcomb (W) 17:10; 11. Gavin Furey (W) 17:23; 12. Paul Snyder (Shik) 17:25; 13. Brody Bender (Milt) 17:25; 14. Kieran Murray (L) 17:35; 15. Tim Gale (Shik) 17:38; 16. Justin Fulmer (W) 17:40; 17. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 17:43; 18. Micah Zellers (Shik) 17:48; 19. Nick Krohn (D) 17:50; 20. Shaheem Hill (W) 17:52; 21. Zachary Wentz (Sel) 17:57; 22. Gavin Fry (D) 17:59; 23. Josh Woodley (B) 18:00; 24. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 18:00; 25. Derick Blair (Sel) 18:01; 26. Dane Spahr (D) 18:07; 27. Adam Gallo (D) 18:14; 29. Keegan Moylan (Shik) 18:26; 31. Ryan Bickhart (Milt) 18:31; 35. Eli Erickson (Miff) 18:36; 36. Nathan Barnett (Milt) 18:56; 37. Mason Reitenbach (Sel) 19:03; 39. Jason Robinson (SC) 19:06; 40. Landon Driggers (Miff) 19:07; 41. Cameron Lenner (Shik) 19:16; 42. Chase Derk (SC) 19:19; 46. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 19:33; 47. Ethan Rush (SC) 19:36; 53. Jarrett Lee (Sel) 19:45; 54. Joshua Reimer (Miff) 19:49; 55. Harrison Abram (Miff) 19:49; 60. Jaron Ferrara (SC) 20:02; 65. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 20:22; 67. Brandon Santore (SC) 20:40; 69. Michael Stebila (Sel) 20:58; 72. Owen Amato (Sham) 21:16; 84. Jace Shipe (Sham) 22:59; 89. Brenden Rogers (Sham) 24:00.
GirlsTeam standings:
1. Lewisburg (L) 51; 2. Danville (D) 52; 3. Selinsgrove (Sel) 54; 4. Shikellamy (Shik) 98; 5. Williamsport (W) 165; 6. Central Mountain (CM) 196; 7. Montoursville (Mont) 201; 8. Mifflinburg (Miff) 260; 9. Milton (Milt) 285; 10. Shamokin (Sham) 295; 11. Bloomsburg (B) 340; 12. Central Columbia (CC) 391.
Individual results (top 25 and locals only):
1. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 19:29; 2. Shaela Kruskie (Sel) 19:37; 3. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 19:55; 4. Zoe Tomko (Sel) 20:10; 5. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 20:13; 6. Grace Petrick (D) 20:14; 7. Breia Mayes (Sel) 20:14; 8. Delaney Humphrey (L) 20:15; 9. Sarah Mahoney (L) 20:21; 10. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 20:31; 11. Olivia Beattie (L) 20:33; 12. Elli Ronk (Shik) 20:41; 13. Samantha Wakeman (L) 20:42; 14. Bri Hennett (Shik) 20:48; 15. Kate Moncavage (Southern Columbia) 20:49; 16. Maggie Daly (L) 20:59; 17. Ade Leason (Sel) 21:05; 18. Olivia Solomon (Shik) 21:06; 19. Bella Johns (D) 21:07; 20. Kyra Binney (L) 21:08; 21. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 21:09; 22. Lydia Bowersox (Midd-West) 21:11; 23. Emily Hale (W) 21:14; 24. JaSayle Rivera (Sel) 21:18; 25. Zoe Zola (D) 21:26; 31. Marissa Allen (Miff) 21:50; 39. Emma Hyder (Miff) 22:56; 40. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 22:58; 44. Karenza Musser (Milt) 23:08; 47. Mercedez Farr (Milt) 23:22; 51. Melia Raker (Shik) 23:38; 52. Emma East (Milt) 23:41; 57. Katlyn Brunson (Sham) 24:03; 60. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 25:19; 61. Gina Carapellucci (Sham) 25:23; 63. Kaili Stephens (Miff) 25:46; 66. Kate Amato (Sham) 25:56; 67. Elaine Oberheim (Miff) 26:03; 69. Jacklyn Hopple (Milt) 26:13; 71. Kayla Harvey (Sham) 26:15; 73. Aliana Ayala (Milt) 26:23.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 5
Danville 0
DANVILLE — Sarah Fritz recorded a hat trick as the Wildcats cruised to the HAC crossover victory over Danville on Saturday.
Fritz and Peyton Yocum both scored in the first half for Mifflinburg (9-5-1), with Yocum assisting on Fritz’s goal and vice versa.
Then in addition to Fritz completing her hat trick in the second half, Avery Metzger also scored for the Wildcats — off the first of two assists by Emily Walls.
Mifflinburg ends its regular season Monday with a 7 p.m. game at Central Columbia.
Mifflinburg 5, Danville 0Saturday at DanvilleFirst half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Peyton Yocum, 12:29. Miff-Yocum, assist Fritz, 23:01.
Second half
Miff-Avery Metzger, assist Emily Walls, 45:42. Miff-Fritz, assist Walls, 47:57. Miff-Fritz, assist Makayla Lohr, 58:13.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 17-5; Corners: Mifflinburg, 2-1; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 3, and Cassidy McClintock, 2; Danville, 5.
Williamsport 2
Milton 1 (2 OT)
WILLIAMSPORT — The Black Panthers fell in the second overtime after the Millionaires’ Kailee Helmrich scored to break the deadlock.
Morgan Reiner scored off a Riley Murray assist in the second half to send the game into overtime for Milton (7-5).
The Black Panthers (7-5) next play 4 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Carmel.
Warrior Run 0
Jersey Shore 0 (2 OT)
TURBOTVILLE — Neither goalkeeper gave up an inch as the HAC crossover match between the Defenders and the Bulldogs ended in a tie.
Kylee Brouse made a pair of big first-half saves for Warrior Run, while Elizabeth Fishel made seven stops for Jersey Shore.
Warrior Run (3-8-3), which led in shots 9-2 and corners 9-2, next plays at Midd-West at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5
Halifax 0
MILTON — Amelia Yordy had herself another career game as all five of the Lions’ goals were scored her help in the nonleague win over the Wildcats.
All five goals for Meadowbrook were scored in the second half, with three coming from Yordy and one each from Alyssa Canelo and Kailey Devlin — both of which Yordy assisted on.
Meadowbrook now gets set to compete in a quarterfinal game of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5, Halifax 0Saturday at MeadowbrookSecond half
MC-Amelia Yordy, assist Mattie Steck, 44:17. MC-Alyssa Canelo, assist Yordy, 45:59. MC-Kailey Devlin, assist Yordy, 54:58. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 55:39. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 69:28.
Shots: MC, 30-20; Corners: MC, 4-2; Saves:
MC, 15; Halifax, 14.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg 7
Selinsgrove 1
LEWISBURG — Anthony Bhangdia and Ben Liscum were at it again as both posted big games to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC-I victory on Saturday.
Bhangdia scored twice in the first half and finished with a hat trick, plus Liscum had four assists for Lewisburg (14-0, 11-0 HAC-I).
Eli Adams, Nick Passaniti, James Koconis and Jack Dieffenderfer also found the back of the net for the Green Dragons, who play at Milton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 7, Selinsgrove 1Saturday at LewisburgFirst half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Stephen Tiffin, 38:55. Sel-Nick Ritter, assist Jamison Bohner, 21:55. Lew-Eli Adams, assist Liscum, 19:16. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 11:43.
Second half
Lew-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 27:12. Lew-Nick Passaniti, unassisted, 22:22. Lew-James Koconis, assist Bhangdia, 15:35. Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Liscum, 13:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 21-6; Corners: Lewisburg, 6-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 5; Selinsgrove, Cole Catherman, 14.
Williamsport 5
Milton 1
WILLIAMSPORT — The Black Panthers fell victim to the Millionaires’ Jimmy Pombor, who had two goals and two assists on the day.
Evan Yoder scored for Milton (10-3) off an assist by Conner Smith late in the second half.
Milton next hosts undefeated Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Williamsport 5, Milton 1Saturday at WilliamsportFirst half
Will-Jimmy Pombor, assist Owen Kaar, 38:33. Will-Hemberth Pena-Vasquez, assist Pombar, 23:08.
Second half
Will-Pena-Vasquez, assist Pombor, 39:26. Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Conner Smith, 20:40. Will-Pombor, assist Pena-Vasquez, 11:03. Will-Cole Wheeler, Pena-Vasquez, 3:!5.
Shots: Williamsport, 11-5; Saves:
Williamsport, Elliot Wannop, 4; Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 6.
Field hockey
Selinsgrove 2
Lewisburg 0
SELINSGROVE — Jess Alba scored in the first and fourth quarters to lead the Seals past the Green Dragons in HAC crossover action.
Lewisburg (11-2), which got 13 saves from Kerstin Koons, next plays at Warrior Run at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Selinsgrove 2, Lewisburg 0Saturday at SelinsgroveFirst quarter
Sel-Jess Alba, unassisted, 10:20.
Fourth quarter
Sel-Alba, unassisted, 6:17.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 15-7; Penalty corners: Selinsgrove, 11-1; Saves:
Selinsgrove, Riley Batdorf and Lonna Temple, 1; Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 13.
Girls tennis
District 4 Doubles
Tournament
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s doubles team of Bekah Vance and Ayra Tufail won their first-round match over Milton’s duo of Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell, but they would fall in the quarterfinals of the tournament to the No. 3 team from Central Columbia Saturday at South Williamsport High School.
Vance and Tufail won 6-1, 6-0 over Counsil and Chappell, then in the quarters they fell to the Blue Jays’ Emma Kelchner and Isabelle McHugh, 6-0, 6-4.
