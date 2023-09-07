Smith wins again at Clinton County

MILL HALL — Scranton’s Johnny Smith had a stellar Friday night, Sept. 1, at the Clinton County Speedway, claiming both the Race Saver Sprints and 600 Micro Sprint feature events for the second-consecutive week.
Cory Long made a last lap pass to win the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver won the 270s and Hunter Flook won the 4 Cylinders.
Smith and Dale Schweikart started on the front row of the sprint car feature event. Smith took command of the field while Schweikart maintained a close second. By lap number seven, Smith and Schweikart were in lapped traffic. The event’s only caution occurred on lap number eight when Josh Beamers’ car came to a stop. Smith continued to lead following the restart, with Schweikart getting close on several occasions in lapped traffic.
But Smith was too strong in clean air, and claimed his second-consecutive victory in as many weeks. Schweikart was second, followed by Timmy Bittner, Josh Fox and John Walp.
Smith also won the 600 Micro Sprint feature for the second consecutive week. He started fourth and quickly took the lead, staying up front for the entire event.
He led every lap. Corey Stabley ran second for the majority of the race and battled with JT Ferry. Ferry made the pass for second on lap number eleven. Smith claimed his second feature of the night over Ferry and Stabley, who claimed the 2023 track championship. Mikey Smith and Levi Brungard rounded out the top five. Heats were won by Stabley and Smith.
The Clinton County Speedway returns tonight with a four-division show, featuring the annual Lenny Stroud Jr. Memorial for the Limited Late Models. The Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, and Four Cylinders will be on the card. Gates open at 5 p.m and racing begins at 7.
Marks scores Kline Tribute
MECHANICSBURG — Brent Marks continued his string of 2023 big money race wins at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, Sept. 1, when he dominated the C & D Rigging Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute Race for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.
Marks’ win was worth $7,100 thanks to a $1,100 bonus as posted by the Klines, former owners of the famed No. 22 sprint car driven by Greg Hodnett, Fred Rahmer and others.
The victory pushed Marks’ total earnings in his four oval wins to date this season to a cool $45,100 after also claiming the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic in April, the Mitch Smith Memorial in July and the Jack Gunn Memorial in August.
Marks led all 25 laps to claim the victory over Anthony Macri.
In the 20-lap 358 sprint main, Jayden Wolf scored his first win at the track, holding off Doug Hammaker.
Williams Grove Speedway returns to action Friday night, Sept. 15, with the Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.
The 25-lap Kimmel race will be part of the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series, paying $6,000 to win. Danny Dietrich and Marks are currently tied for the lead in the Diamond Series point standings.
The season will then come to a close with the World of Outlaws Champion Racing Oil National Open on Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. The Sept. 30 40-lap race will pay $75,000 to win. The rain date is Oct. 1.
