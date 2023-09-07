Smith wins again at Clinton County

Johnny Smith, of Scranton, won in both the Race Saver Sprints and Micro Sprints at Clinton County Speedway for the second-consecutive week.

 Provided by Clinton County Speedway

MILL HALL — Scranton’s Johnny Smith had a stellar Friday night, Sept. 1, at the Clinton County Speedway, claiming both the Race Saver Sprints and 600 Micro Sprint feature events for the second-consecutive week.

Cory Long made a last lap pass to win the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver won the 270s and Hunter Flook won the 4 Cylinders.

