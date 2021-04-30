SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove and Williams Grove speedways will host the Lucas Oil National ASCS 360 Sprint Cars in the Battle of the Groves this weekend.
The action kicks off tonight at Williams Grove Speedway, with the Battle of the Groves pitting the ASCS national stars against the eastern pilots of the URC Sprint 360 circuit. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the action starting at 7:30. The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will also be in action.
Selinsgrove Speedway’s portion of the Battle of the Groves will be held Saturday, May 1. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 4. In addition to the 360 sprint cars, racing for limited lade models and roadrunners will take place at Selinsgrove.
Among those expected to tow to Williams Grove from the midwest and west for the ASCS/URC show are: Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla.; Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, Okla.; JJ Hickle, Quilcene, Wash.; Garet Williamson, Columbia, Mo.; Matt Covington, Glenpool, Okla.; and Ryan Bickett, Ramona, S.D.
Stars of the URC circuit expected to compete include: Ryan Smith, Kunkletown; Jason Shultz, Carlisle; Brian Carber, Pipersville; Andy Best, Felton, Del.; and Josh Weller, Mertztown.
Invading drivers likely to enter include: Locke, Carlisle; Paulie Colagiovanni, Cicero, N.Y.; and Davie Franek, Wantage, N.J.
The 410 sprint cars will compete in a 25-lap, $5,500-to-win main event tonight.
So far this season at Williams Grove Speedway, winners in 410-sprint action have included Freddie Rahmer, Justin Peck, Lucas Wolfe and NASCAR Cup series regular Kyle Larson.
Brent Marks won this past weekend’s Ray Tilley Classic for 410-sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The first assault of the season by the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series on the Pennsylvania Posse will be held May 14-15 at Williams Grove.
Outlaws champion Brad Sweet of Grass Valley. Calif., will enter in control of the World of Outlaws season point standings as he vies for his third series title in a row at the wheel of Kasey Kahne’s No. 49.
Sweet has five wins on the Outlaws season to date. Several other drivers have scored, including Sheldon Haudenschild, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Carson Macedo and Aaron Reutzel.
