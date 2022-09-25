SELINSGROVE — Anthony Macri of Dillsburg captured his third-straight victory in the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Macri, who won the division’s first race of the year in April’s Ray Tilley Classic, bookending his season at the historic speedway by becoming the fourth driver to record three consecutive wins in the National Open. The late Maynard Yingst of Linglestown (1983-1985), Fred Rahmer of Salfordville (1995-1997), and Pat Cannon of Etters (2011-2013) also pulled off the feat.
The win aboard the Macri Concrete/J&S Classics No. 39M was worth $26,000, a tribute to one of Nace’s most popular car numbers he campaigned in Central Pennsylvania sprint car racing.
Gio Scelzi of Fresno, Calif., was the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier with a lap of 16.341. Scelzi scored his first career win at the track in May.
Blane Heimbach, of Selinsgrove, who won two of the eight 410 sprint car races this year, clinched his first career Lelands.com 410 sprint car track championship, worth $5,000.
The two-day National Open weekend, a first at the track since 1992, concluded the speedway’s 76th anniversary season. Daryn Pittman won Friday night's race.
Polesitter Danny Dietrich out-dueled second-place starter Macri for the early lead at the start of Saturday's sprint car main event.
For the first laps, Macri tormented Dietrich for the front spot but struggled to find a way around him. On the seventh circuit, Macri powered underneath Dietrich in turn two to take command of the field, while third-place starter Brian Brown and fourth-place starter Freddie Rahmer raced in the top five.
At the lap 15 mark, Dietrich reeled in Macri again and on lap 17 pulled a slider in turn two. Dietrich was able to take the lead back for a few seconds until Macri raced back underneath him to reclaim the front spot out of turn two.
The race was red-flagged on lap 20 for a scheduled fuel stop. Under the red flag, Brown’s car developed a flat tire and he was forced to restart on the rear of the field.
When the race resumed, Macri led Dietrich, 10th-place starter Brent Marks, sixth-place starter Pittman, and Rahmer.
At the checkered flag, Macri was victorious by just 1.6 seconds over Dietrich, Pittman, Marks and Rahmer.
Logan Spahr, of Lewisberry, won his second race of the year in the 20-lap PASS 305 sprint car feature.
Ken Duke, of Selinsgrove, wrapped up his first career Apache Tree Service 305 sprint car track championship.
Dewease wins third in a row at Williams Grove
Mechanicsburg — Lance Dewease ran his string of sprint car wins to three in a row at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, scoring the Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race worth $6,000.
The victory was his 109th at the oval and his sixth of the season there. It also earned him the 2022 Hoosier Diamond Series title.
Lucas Wolfe finished second in the race, followed by Dietrich, TJ Stutts and Freddie Rahmer.
