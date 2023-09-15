MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway will tonight host the Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the lucrative Match Race for HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprint cars. Action gets underway at 7:30.
The return of the Match Race for 358s finds the limiteds racing for a total purse of nearly $21,000.
The much anticipated Match Race will go 25-laps in distance while paying $2,027 to win and $702 just to start Derek Locke is the defending Match Race champion.
The 25-lap Billy Kimmel Memorial race will be part of the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series for 410 sprints, paying $6,000 to the winner. The memorial is scheduled each year in honor of the fallen sprint car driver from Mechanicsburg.
At the age of 27, Kimmel was fatally injured in a sprint car racing accident at Williams Grove Speedway, in 2007.
Time trials will be used to set the heat starting grids. The fast qualifier will earn $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award winner.
Steve Buckwalter is the defending winner of the Billy Kimmel Memorial.
IndyCar to hold $1M all-star race
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar will hold an all-star race in 2024 at the Thermal Club in Southern California, with $1 million guaranteed to the winner of the made-for-TV exhibition.
The $1 Million Challenge will be held on March 24 and air on NBC, with practice and qualifying the previous two days.
IndyCar at the start of this year tested at The Thermal Club outside Palm Springs to gauge interest from membership in eventually hosting a race. Most of the competitors were pleased with the facility, a 490-acre development that includes four asphalt racetracks located behind an 18-foot sound wall in an unincorporated town in the Coachella Valley.
John Rogers, owner of The Thermal Club, said the February test paved the way for the $1 Million Challenge.
“The teams, drivers and the entire paddock are true professionals, and we look forward to developing our relationship with them in the future,” Rogers said. “This marquee racing challenge in March promises to be special for everyone including spectators, Thermal members and race fans tuning in at home.”
There will be limited tickets available for non-Thermal members to access the event on the 17-turn, 3.067-mile layout. Located at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, The Thermal Club boasts luxury homes, a motor sports village and gourmet restaurants and in 2017 was named facility of the year at the Professional Motorsports World Expo in Germany.
No points will be awarded and the event will have a format unlike anything else on the IndyCar schedule. There will be a draw party to begin the event that will embed members of The Thermal Club with a race team and driver.
There will be a qualifying session and two heat races in which the top six from each heat advance to the main event. The top five finishing teams will split their earnings with The Thermal Club members, including the $1 million prize awarded to the champion.
The event gives IndyCar a race during its traditionally long break between its season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, in early March and the resumption of the series, typically a month later.
“It’s going to be a made-for-TV event that I think should be very interesting and get people who normally wouldn’t be watching us to watch us race at a different place,” said Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO.
Bottas, Guanyu to stay with rebranded Alfa Romeo team
SINGAPORE (AP) — The Alfa Romeo team is keeping an unchanged driver lineup for the third year running after announcing Thursday that Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will stay for the 2024 season.
The extension will allow Zhou, the first Chinese driver in F1, to finally race at his home Grand Prix in Shanghai after it was canceled in the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to pandemic-related restrictions.
“My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we are working closely together and with the team to push everyone forward,” Zhou said in a statement from the team. “I am also very excited about the opportunity to finally race with my team in China, in front of my home crowd. It will be a great moment and I’m proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me.”
Bottas and Zhou will drive for a rebranded team after Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo ends the sponsorship agreement for the Swiss-based Sauber team to run under its name. The agreement stops at the end of this season.
It’s not clear which name the team will run under in 2024 and 2025 — perhaps simply reverting to Sauber — before it becomes German manufacturer Audi’s team for 2026.
Alfa Romeo has had an unsuccessful year so far and is second-to-last in the constructors’ standings, above only AlphaTauri.
Ford announces leadership changes
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The great-great-granddaughter and great-great-grandson of founder Henry Ford will be taking on leadership roles at the 120-old automaker.
Elena Ford, who had been serving as chief customer experience officer, becomes the company’s chief dealer engagement officer. Will Ford III was named general manager of Ford Performance. Will is also the son of Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr., whose daughter Alexandra Ford English was named global brand merchandising director in 2021 and also serves on the board.
The Dearborn, Mich., company also named Lisa Materazzo as its global chief marketing officer. Materazzo worked at Toyota for 20 years, where she served as the company’s top marketing executive in North America.
Like many traditional automakers, Ford is in the midst of re-making itself, investing heavily in electric vehicles. The company is also ramping up performance and motorsports projects, joining Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing and competing in LeMans next year.
