SELINSGROVE — The 75th anniversary season of auto racing at Selinsgrove Speedway is set to get underway March 20 when the Short Track Super Series modified circuit hits the track for the oval opener.
The STSS Modifieds will race 40 laps for $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag from a purse totaling more than $25,570. STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will take part in a 25-lap feature with $1,500 going to the winner and $100 to take the green flag.
The entire season at Selinsgrove Speedway will be laced with special events that give a shout out to the commemorative 75th milestone.
On Saturday, May 15, the track will host the running of the Super Late Model 46er.
The super lates will compete in the 46-lap event meant to represent the opening year of Selinsgrove Speedway, 1946.
The Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars will compete in the Pennsylvania Speedweek Finale Sunday, July 4, an event paying $7,500 to win.
A pair of special 75th anniversary races for the Modern Heritage 410s and the super late models will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The rare mid-week event at Selinsgrove Speedway will take place exactly 75 years to the date that the first race ever to be contested at the track was staged, on July 20, 1946.
A few weeks later, the second running of the Bill Holland Classic for USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars will take center stage.
The Holland Classic will honor the first winner at the track, and it will again go 75-laps in distance while paying $8,075 to the winner, in keeping with the 75th anniversary theme.
View the entire 2021 slate of events, visit www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.
Williams Grove season to open March 14
MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway has its focus set on Opening Day 2021, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Gates open at noon.
Presented by Hoosier Tires, the season opener for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will be a sprint car only program paying $5,500 to win.
March includes two other racing programs at the track on, March 19 and 26 both featuring the 410 sprints and the super late models. The March 19 event will be sanctioned by the ULMS Late Model Series.
Off-season work around the speedway has been ongoing to include electrical wiring and lighting upgrades and replacements.
The oval was resurfaced with new clay prior to the onset of winter.
All Williams Grove Diamond Series races for the 410 sprint cars, of which 10 are slated, are paying a minimum of $6,000 to the winner.
Yellow Breeches 500 races for 410s have bumped to $5,000 to win for 2021. Williams Grove Speedway is paying the victor of 11 other weekly races for the super sprints $5,500.
For the 2021 track schedule, visit www.williamsgrove.com.
