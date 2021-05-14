MECHANICSBURG — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Series is set to assault Williams Grove Speedway Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, for the running of the Morgan Cup.
Brad Sweet continues to control the World of Outlaws season point standings as he vies for his third series title in a row, at the wheel of Kasey Kahne’s No. 49. Sweet has yet to win at Williams Grove.
David Gravel won two of the four series races held at the track last year, while also taking a pair in 2019.
A two-time Williams Grove National Open champion, Gravel has three wins on the Outlaws tour this season and currently sits second to Sweet in the point standings, aboard Todd Quiring’s Big Game Motorsports No. 2.
Additional drivers to win on the Outlaws tour this season include Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel and Brent Marks.
Members of the “Pennsylvania Posse” expected to compete against the Outlaws include Williams Grove point leader Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich and Marks.
Marks, who recently moved back into the seat of his family owned No. 19M, has been on a hot streak of late, winning three of six races he’s contested since returning to the car. He won against the Outlaws Saturday at Eldora Speedway in Ohio.
Late models in action at Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will be back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, with the Super Late Model 46er presented by Big Wrangler Ranch Motorsports and Art of Living Design.
The 46-lap main event, a homage to the track’s founding year in 1946, will pay $5,046 to win and $446 to start.
The limited late models will also be part of the Saturday program, with a 20-lap feature paying $1,246 to win. The roadrunners will hold a 12-lap race offering $346 to the winner. Pit gates will open at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 5.
As a courtesy to fans and race teams traveling with the New York-based Patriot Sprint Tour and PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars from other regions, Selinsgrove Speedway management announced the cancellation of its Saturday, May 8, racing program at 10 that morning, due to the forecast for rain showers and cold temperatures.
The Patriot Sprint Tour is also on the speedway’s 75th anniversary schedule for the annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial for 360 sprint cars, to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Pocono announces sponsor for truck race
LONG POND — Pocono Raceway recently announced a partnership with CRC Industries under which the Saturday, June 26, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at “The Tricky Triangle” has been renamed the CRC Brakleen 150.
The race will take place before the weekend’s first of two NASCAR Cup Series races. Both Pocono Raceway and Brakleen are celebrating 50-year anniversaries this year.
“We are thrilled to welcome CRC Industries and Brakleen to the Pocono Raceway family,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway’s president. “CRC is a well-recognized name in the motorsports and automotive world. Having them as part of our 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend is special, especially as partners on Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.”
“The timing of Brakleen’s 50th anniversary with Pocono Raceway’s 50th anniversary made this a great year to partner together,” said Perry Cozzone, CRC Industries’ CEO. “Both companies have such a rich history in the state of Pennsylvania, serving the passions of people who love products that work fast, and vehicles that run fast. CRC is thrilled to be a part of this historic event.”
Pocono Raceway will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in three days during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. The weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the weekend’ first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro and Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27.
