WILLIAMSPORT — Logan Flood connected on his secondnd home run of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Cutters dropped the middle game of the series to the Frederick Keys, 7-3.
Flood finished the night 2-for-3 with a 390’ two-run home run and a RBI single, to give him three runs driven in.
Daniel Harris did not record a hit, but was able to score two of the three Crosscutters runs on the night.
Starter Nick Meyer took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits over two innings of work. Meyer did not record a walk or a strike out in the loss.
Williamsport used five different pitchers in the loss, with all five pitchers allowing at least one run. Frederick scored a run in every inning but the 6th.
The loss is only the fiftth for the Cutters at home, as they are now 15-5 at Muncy Bank Ballpark. The loss also drops the Cutters out of their first-place tie with the West Virginia Black Bears.
The Cutters pitching staff recorded four strikeouts, a new season low, and walked six.
The Crosscutters take on the Frederick Keys again at 6:35 tonight, at home.
