SELINSGROVE — The 75th Anniversary Season Finale Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway was a night of high speeds and high stakes with $20,075 on the line to win the River Valley Builders Jim Nace Memorial 39th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars.
For the second year in a row, Anthony Macri of Dillsburg took the checkered flag and the big check in the 40-lap tribute race honoring the memory of the speedway’s only five-time sprint car champion.
Macri started eighth in dueled with Brian Brown, of Grain Valley, Mo., and Danny Dietrich, of Gettysburg, both of whom also led laps in the race.
The victory was Macri’s second of the season at Selinsgrove and 11th overall in 410 sprint car competition this year. He also set fast time in qualifying over the 33-car field with a lap of 15.625, almost eclipsing his own one-lap track record of 15.544 that was set one year ago in the race.
Derek Hauck, of Allenwood, closed out the 305 sprint car season with his first career win at the track in the 20-lap main event.
Hauck took the lead from ninth-place starter Fred Arnold on the second circuit of the 305 sprint car feature.
At the halfway point, Hauck was encountering slower traffic as Austin Reed challenged Arnold for the second position. Reed powered into second on lap 11 as Dodson advanced to third by lap 14.
Outlaws to contest National Open Saturday at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — Sprint car fans in the East will assemble Saturday night to see the 59th running of the Williams Grove Speedway Champion Racing Oil National Open for sprint cars sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series, going 40-laps in distance and paying $75,000 to the winner.
The National Open has a history that dates back to its inception and first champion in 1963.
Eventual Indianapolis 500 champion Gordon Johncock, of Hastings, Mich., won the first 100-lap affair in a contraption that had what looked like a wing atop its roll cage. And this too would soon come to pass, as sprint cars would begin taking over dirt tracks in the east, including Williams Grove Speedway.
That 1978 National Open holds the distinction of technically being the first-ever race to be sanctioned by the World of Outlaws at Williams Grove despite the fact that no Outlaws drivers were actually in the field.
All the stars of the WoO circuit were at a race in the western part of the nation on that date but outlaws rules during the series’ formative years stated that any race paying over a certain dollar amount to win would count as a sanctioned race and such is the history.
The only National Open to ever carry an All Stars Circuit of Champions sanction took to the track in 1981 when Steve Smith Sr. returned for a third Open triumph.
The first $50,000 to win National Open was scored by Lancaster’s Doug Esh in 2006 and the shortest Open in history as rains hit on lap 26 of 40.
With a $50,000, 40-lap victory in 2012, Donny Schatz became the winningest driver in National Open history, breaking a four-win tie with Steve Kinser.
Brent Marks, of Myerstown, won the richest sprint car race in the history of Williams Grove Speedway and the largest cash payoff to date for a sprint car race in the Eastern United States by claiming a $65,000 victory in 2019.
Schatz scored a $75,000 victory in the 2020 edition of the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.