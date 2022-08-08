SELINSGROVE — Rick Eckert, of York, powered to his first Selinsgrove Speedway victory of the season in Saturday night’s 30-lap Renegades of Dirt Late Model-sanctioned race.
Eckert’s ninth career win at the track and fourth overall this season was worth $4,000.
On the start of the feature, fifth-place starter Coleby Frye got momentarily sideways in turns one and two and collected Jim Yoder, Brett Schadel and Tyson Mowery.
When the race resumed, second-place starter Eckert pulled into the early lead and was chased by fourth-place starter Jeff Rine, who got by polesitter Ryan Montgomery for the runner-up position on the restart.
Eckert scored the win by 3.6 seconds over Rine, Dylan Yoder, Byan Bernheisel, and seventh-place starter Jim Bernheisel.
Joey Amantea, of Mount Pocono, scored his first career sprint car win in the 20-lap USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car race, while Jake Jones of Hunlock Creek won his sixth race of the year in the 15-lap roadrunner championship.
Selinsgrove Speedway returns to racing action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, with a four division show of super late models, PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars, limited late models, and roadrunners on Fairfield Chevrolet night. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
