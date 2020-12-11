MIFFLINBURG - Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 28 points to lead Mifflinburg to a season-opening 62-41 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Jersey Shore on Friday.
Valentine scored 16 of his points in the second half as Mifflinburg (1-0) pulled away from Jersey Shore (0-1) by outscoring the Bulldogs 31-27.
Jake Young added 11 points for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg 62, Jersey Shore 41
at Mifflinburg
Jersey Shore (0-1) 41
D. Williams 3 0-2 6; C. Hess 3 4-5 10; T. Galljek 4 2-2 11; L. Bailey 2 0-0 4; B. Wheary 1 0-0 2; D. McAlister 2 0-2 4; O. Bloom 1 2-6 4; S. Bason 0 0-1 0; K. West 0 0-0 0; L. Winters 0 0-0 0; C. Embeck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-18 41.
3-point goals: Galljek.
Mifflinburg (1-0) 62
Gabriel Yoder 2 0-2 6; Isaiah Valentine 11 3-4 28; Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 2 0-0 4; Jacob Young 5 1-2 11; T. Reigel 3 0-0 9; Zach Wertman 1 0-0 2; J. Foster 0 0-0 0; E. Troutman 0 0-0 0; E. Bomgardner 0 0-0 0; Z. Hufnagle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-8 62.
3-point goals: Valentine 3, Reigel 3, Yoder 2.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;8;6;12;15 - 41
Mifflinburg;15;16;17;14 - 62
JV score: Mifflinburg, 53-46. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Reigel, 28.
