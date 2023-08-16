Dale Blaney scores Clinton County win

MILL HALL — Hall of Fame sprint car driver Dale Blaney of Hartford, Ohio made the trek east on Interstate 80 to the Clinton County Speedway for Saturday’s Phil Walter Classic, and ended up winning the 35-lap feature and its $6,300 top prize.
Blaney and Dale Schweikart, of Linden, started on the front row. Blaney was able to take the lead by the completion of lap number two, and never looked back. Chris Frank finished second, with Billy Dietrich, Schweikart and Garrett Bard rounding out the top five.
Tanner Jones won his second consecutive Central PA Legends feature at the speedway, while Larry Beachel won the 4 Cylinder stock car event.
The Clinton County Speedway will host the Limited Late Models Friday, Aug. 18, with a four-division show. The Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and the 4 cylinders will also be part of the program. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with hot laps starting at 7.
Williams Grove to host four races tonight
MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway will open its gates to four sprint car feature at 7:30 tonight, as a pair of mains for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and a pair for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints is contested.
The oval will host its regularly slated program of Yellow Breeches 500 action for the 410s and 358s.
But before the regular program of heat qualifying and features hits the track, a pair of make-up features postponed by rain on Aug. 4 will be contested.
Following hot laps, the first event to be run on the program will be the make-up 25 lap MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the 358 sprints.
And following the 358 feature, the final 24 laps of the Bowhunters Brawl main for 410 sprints will completed.
The 410 main will restart with one lap in the books and teenager Cameron Smith at the point, followed by Tim Wagaman II., Lucas Wolfe, Billy Dietrich and Kyle Moody.
Group time trials in warm-ups will be used to set the 410 sprint heat starting grids for the regularly slated Yellow Breeches race.
After both make-up mains have been finished, the full Aug. 18 racing program — including heats, consolations and features for both divisions — will take to the speedway.
The 410 sprint cars will be racing for $5,000 to win and $500 to start in the Yellow Breeches event.
All four main events will of course carry full points toward the 2023 track titles in both divisions.
The Aug. 25 races at Williams Grove feature the 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial as presented by York Building Products.
The $8,000 to win event for the 410 sprints will be another race in the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove.
The Aug. 18 program will also include the return of super sportsman racing to the oval. Twin 20s for the sportsman will be contested, one offering the wingless sportsman and the other offering winged action. Both races will be invitational only.
