Dale Blaney scores Clinton County win

Dale Blaney claimed the victory in Saturday's Phil Walter Classic at the Clinton County Speedway.

 PROVIDED BY CLINTON COUNTY SPEEDWAY

MILL HALL — Hall of Fame sprint car driver Dale Blaney of Hartford, Ohio made the trek east on Interstate 80 to the Clinton County Speedway for Saturday’s Phil Walter Classic, and ended up winning the 35-lap feature and its $6,300 top prize.

Blaney and Dale Schweikart, of Linden, started on the front row. Blaney was able to take the lead by the completion of lap number two, and never looked back. Chris Frank finished second, with Billy Dietrich, Schweikart and Garrett Bard rounding out the top five.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.