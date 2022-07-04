SELINSGROVE — The 32nd Annual PA Speedweek Sprint Car Series came down to a thrilling pass by Danny Dietrich, of Gettysburg, with two laps to race in Sunday night’s 30-lap Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Dietrich drove by Brent Marks, of Myerstown, who was going for his fifth win in a row and sixth in the nine-race series, to score the $10,099 victory. It was Dietrich’s first win in the series and at the track this season, at the wheel of the Kauffman Racing/Weikert’s Livestock No. 48.
Marks clinched his first PA Speedweek championship, finishing Sunday night’s race just 1.3 seconds behind Dietrich at the checkered flag.
Marks earned the $5,000 Selinsgrove Ford 10-for-10 bonus as he was the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all the series races. In fact, Marks finished in the top three positions in every event.
Kenny Heffner, of Watsontown, secured the lead at the halfway point of the 20-lap PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car feature and went on to score his first win at Selinsgrove.
This Saturday, July 9, Selinsgrove Speedway will present the 22nd annual Mach 1 Chassis Open for 360 sprint cars, paying $5,000 to win. Joining the 360 sprint cars will be the 305 sprint cars and roadrunners. The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will also have a classic race car display. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
