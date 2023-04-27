Adams scores Clinton County win

MILL HALL — Matt Adams, of York, traveled more than two hours to race at the Clinton County Speedway on Friday night, April 21. The trip was worth it, as Adams battled with the leading Limited Late Model feature winner, Andrew Yoder, in an epic battle to earn his first career win.
Bellefonte’s JR Toner and Jersey Shore’s Jeremy Ohl brought the field of Limited Late Models to the green flag. As the duo raced towards turn one, a few cars got together, forcing Toner to the infield and Ohl and Jennifer Lesher to bring out the caution flag during the initial start.
The restart put Adams and defending track champion Jim Yoder on the front row. Yoder led the opening circuit, with Adams taking the lead by lap number two. A few early race cautions slowed the field but by lap number six, Adams continued to lead with eighth place starter Andrew Yoder moving into second.
At the race’s halfway point, Adams and Andrew Yoder were in a contested battle. The top two drivers raced side by side for serval laps, with Yoder taking the lead on lap 13. Adams battled back and put a slide job on Yoder coming out of turn number four to reclaim the lead.
On lap 23, the caution flag came out when Jim Yoder’s car stopped on the front stretch. The caution created a two-lap race to the finish, with Andrew Yoder and Matt Cochran trying everything they could to steal the win from Adams. Adams was able to hold off the challenges and win the battle over Yoder, Cochran, Toner, and Ohl.
Other winners of the night included: Johnny Bouse, of Hughesville, in Pro Stocks; Jeffrey Weaver, of Lock Haven, in 270 micro sprints; Larry Beachel Jr. in 4-Cylinders; and Blake Snyder, of Montgomery, in 4-Cylinders.
The speedway returns to action tonight with a five-division show, featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints, and the Four Cylinders. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7.
Schrader to race at Clinton County
Former NASCAR driver Ken Schrader has been announced as a competitor entered in the NY-Penn IMCA Modified Series race scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, at the Clinton County Speedway.
Schrader competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for 29 seasons, where he secured four victories and 184 top-10 finishes. He is the 1982 USAC Silver Crown Series champion, and the 1983 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series champion.
