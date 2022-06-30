SELINSGROVE — When the 410 sprint cars return to Selinsgrove Speedway Sunday, July 3, for the Middleswarth Potato Chips PA Speedweek Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial, the competitors will be racing for $10,099 to win, thanks to a contribution from the family of Ralph Heintzelman Sr., to honor his recent induction into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.
Members of the Bogar family and others are also making contributions to this year’s race to make it one of the four biggest payoffs for the 10-race, 32nd Annual PA Speedweek Series presented by Red Robin.
Grandstand and pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with qualifying slated for 7:30 p.m. Selinsgrove will use a rain date of Monday, July 4, if needed.
The 30-lap main event for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars will now offer a purse of more than $35,000. Time trials, heat races, and a B-main will be the qualifying format. The Fast Tees Fast Time Award will pay $300. Joining the 410 sprint cars on the open wheel doubleheader will be the Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars in a 20-lap main event.
Two previous 410 sprint car races at the track this season were won by Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, and Gio Scelzi of Fresno, Calif. Brent Marks, of Myerstown, is the defending PA Speedweek winner at Selinsgrove.
A native of Beaver Springs, Heintzelman Sr. was arguably one of the sport’s best race car builders and mechanics in Pennsylvania in the 1970’s. He was hired by sprint car owner Luke “Dick” Bogar, of Selinsgrove, to wrench cars for California driver Jan Opperman. The result was a stunning 44-win season in 1972 for the No. 99 team. Together, the trio won Opperman’s only sprint car track title at Selinsgrove a year later. in 1973.
When Opperman left to race for USAC, Heintzelman kept going with driver Lynn Paxton and others. Before a garage fire in 1980, Heintzelman was building chassis that were winning races across the country. He passed away in August 2019 at the age of 81, and was inducted posthumously into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame on June 4.
Opperman, who won 19 sprint car races at Selinsgrove and also competed in the Indianapolis 500 during his career, passed away in September 1997. Bogar, who was a prominent local businessman in the Selinsgrove area, died in October 2014.
Super DIRTcar Series to return to Pa.
POTTSVILLE — The Super DIRTcar Series will venture to Pennsylvania for the first time in six years in July, with a return to Big Diamond Speedway and a debut at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway.
The mid-week shows will mark the seventh and eighth rounds of the 2022 championship season, bringing out the biggest names in big block modified racing, including Pennsylvania native Mike Gular.
The race at Big Diamond Speedway, in Pottsville, will be contested Tuesday, July 12, while the Bloomsburg race is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13.
Only two big block modified events have been held at the Bloomsburg track thus far, with Jeff Strunk picking up the inaugural win and 2022 Rookie of the Year contender Anthony Perrego winning at the track in early June.
Series contenders Matt Sheppard, Mike Gular, Alex Yankowski, Max McLaughlin and Mat Williamson have also competed at the Bloomsburg track.
Outlaws to race at Port Royal, Williams Grove
PORT ROYAL — The World of Outlaws versus Pennsylvania Posse battle will continue with a rare July race at Port Royal Speedway, followed by the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway.
The Wednesday, July 20, race at Port Royal will pay $10,000 to win.
The Friday, July 22, race at Williams Grove will pay $10,000 to win, with the Saturday, July 23, contest paying $20,000 to win.
