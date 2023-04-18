BLOOMSBURG — Berwick's Jimmy Spencer will the guest of honor for the Thursday evening, April 20 season opener at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.
General admission opens at 6 p.m., with warm ups at 6:15 and racing at 7. Divisions scheduled to compete include All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinders and Slingshots.
Spencer began racing a dirt late model Port Royal Speedway, and later turned his attention to pavement modifieds.
Spencer became a two-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, which eventually led to a seat into the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and eventually Cup Series. He's won in the NASCAR truck, Xfinity and Cup series.
In 1982, he won the CAM2 Race of Champions held at Pocono Raceway. Spencer started from the pole, led 60 of 250 laps and beat Jamie Tomaino in win the crown Jewel of modified racing.
He would go on to win the 1986-87 National NASCAR Modified Tour championship, which.
After he stopped driving in 2006, Spencer became a television commentator.
In 2019, Spencer was inducted into the Eastern Motorsport Press Association Hall of Fame. His father, Ed Spencer Sr., was the winner of more 200 features, and raced at the Bloomsburg Fair in 1953 when the NASCAR Series ran a 200 lap event during the annual Fair.
(0) comments
