BLOOMSBURG — Berwick's Jimmy Spencer will the guest of honor for the Thursday evening, April 20 season opener at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.

General admission opens at 6 p.m., with warm ups at 6:15 and racing at 7. Divisions scheduled to compete include All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinders and Slingshots.

