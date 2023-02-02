MILL HALL — The Clinton County Fair Association has announced the tentative schedule for the 2023 racing season at the 1/3 mile oval. The season will feature 26 events with a weekly division headlined by the RaceSaver Sprint Cars or the Limited Late Models. There are also several special events that complement the 35th Anniversary Season.

On Friday, July 14, the 410 sprint cars will headline a special 35th anniversary event. The 410 sprint cars return for the second annual Phil Walter Classic paying $6,300 to win on Saturday, August 12th.

