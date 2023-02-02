MILL HALL — The Clinton County Fair Association has announced the tentative schedule for the 2023 racing season at the 1/3 mile oval. The season will feature 26 events with a weekly division headlined by the RaceSaver Sprint Cars or the Limited Late Models. There are also several special events that complement the 35th Anniversary Season.
On Friday, July 14, the 410 sprint cars will headline a special 35th anniversary event. The 410 sprint cars return for the second annual Phil Walter Classic paying $6,300 to win on Saturday, August 12th.
The 2023 season will begin with a Sunday afternoon event featuring the RaceSaver sprints on April 16.
The East Coast Wingless Sprints, presented by Bill’s Happy Camper, will race at the track Friday, May 19. The URC Sprint Series will also return on Friday, July 21.
The opening night of the Appalachian Mountains Super Late Model Series will take place June 9. The Hyper Racing 600 Speedweek will make its inaugural visit to Clinton County on Tuesday night, July 18.
The RaceSaver Sprint Cars, with the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series, will have their traditional two day show on June 30 and July 1.
The 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints, Pro Stock and 4 Cylinders will compete on a regular basis.
The 2023 tentative schedule includes:
• Sunday, April 16: Afternoon Season Opener — RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Winged 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, April 21: Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, April 28: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Winged 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, May 5: Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, May 12: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Winged 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, May 19: USAC East Coast Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, May 26: Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, June 2: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, June 9: Appalachian Mountains Super Late Model Speedweek, Sam Ray Memorial, Pro Stocks and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, June 16: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, June 23: Limited Late Models, Central PA Legends, Pro Stocks, 270 Microsand 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, June 30: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Saturday, July 1: RaceSaver Sprints Nittany 40, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, July 7: Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4 Cylinders.
• Friday, July 14: RaceSaver Sprints, Central PA Legends, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Tuesday, July 18: Hyper Racing Wingless 600 Micro Speedweek and 270 Micros.
• Friday, July 21: URC Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, Aug. 4: Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, Aug. 11: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Saturday, Aug. 12: 410 Sprint Cars Phil Walter Classic, Central PA Legends and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, Aug. 18: Limited Late Models, EMMR Vintage Cars, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, Aug. 25: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Winged 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders.
• Friday, Sept. 1: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros and 4-Cylinders
• Friday, Sept. 8: Lenny Stroud Jr. Memorial for Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, and 4-Cylinders
• Friday, Sept. 15: RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Central PA Legends and 4-Cylinders.
• Saturday, Sept. 30: Limited Late Models, Pro Stock Nationals, 270 Micro Sprints and 4-Cylinders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.