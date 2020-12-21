TURBOTVILLE – After coming up short in each of the previous two appearances in the PIAA Class 2A championship meet, the Warrior Run girls cross country team in 2020 finally got the title it’s been searching for.
Warrior Run, which placed third last season and fifth the year before, was one of the favorites to capture the team title going into the race held Nov. 7 at the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey.
The Defenders proved as much as they fended off District 6’s Central Cambria, 40-77, by placing six runners among the top 50 overall finishers.
Warrior Run, which is led by senior Lauren Trapani, a four-time District 4 individual champion, also featured fellow seniors Alyssa Hoffman, Alanna Ranck and Mikaela Majcher. In addition, sophomore Sage Dunkleberger and freshmen Sienna Dunkleberger, Kelsey Hoffman and Peyton Ranck rounded out the team’s core group, with the latter being the team’s substitute runner at states.
Along with helping lead her team to the title, Trapani finished fifth individually in 20 minutes and 4 seconds to capture her fourth state medal in as many tries. Trapani took ninth last year, 11th in 2018, and 2nd in her freshman year, which Warrior Run competed in the Class A race.
But yet, Trapani gave credit where credit was due in regard to the Defenders’ grouping, which ultimately carried the team to the championship.
“Oh yeah, that was really important for us today,” said Trapani following the state meet. “It was our goal to run with the pack well, and yeah, at the end of the day if we’re getting in front of people that we have to, then we’ve done our job.
“Winning the state title is something we’ve been trying to do the last three years. Getting the job done feels amazing,” she added.
Alyssa Hoffman also joined Trapani on the medals podium by finishing 17th in 20:44. It was Hoffman’s first state medal.
“The grouping was really important. I am one of four seniors this year, so we’ve been waiting for this like for four years,” said Hoffman after the race last month. “We’ve been training (hard) and we’ve been together for a while, so it’s really nice to finally have an end to the season – a good end.”
From there, it was the team’s depth and grouping that powered Warrior Run to its first-ever state title.
Following close behind among the place finishers for the Defenders were Sage Dunklegerger (35th, 21:27), Sienna Dunkleberger (37th, 21:32), Alanna Ranck (40th, 21:33), Majcher (50th, 21:58) and Kelsey Hoffman (111th, 25:41).
“That’s what we’ve been talking about all year – pack running,” said Warrior Run coach Corey Dufrene following the race. “We got to (run) as a team, and that is what wins you meets. So, the girls did an awesome job today doing exactly what we asked them to do.”
Following an undefeated regular season that resulted in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II championship, Warrior Run chose to not run in the PHAC Invitational at Shikellamy Area High School on Oct. 17.
Generally, teams use the PHAC Invite as a way to tune up for the District 4 Championships. A good showing at the conference meet usually means a favorable result at districts a week later.
Warrior Run’s girls, however, did not skip a beat as they ran past a talented Danville squad, 26-59, to earn their second District 4 team title in a row on an extremely wet and soggy day on Oct. 29. The Defenders were the district runners-up to the Ironmen in 2018.
Trapani and Alyssa Hoffman finished 1-2 on the day in 18:38 and 1929, respectively, to power Warrior Run to the impressive win in the race, which along with all the other races on the day was held on their home course.
The rest of the Defenders finished among the top 41 in the race, including three others in the top-10: Sage Dunkleberger (5th, 20:09), Alanna Ranck (8th, 20:24) and Sienna Dunkleberger (10th, 20:29).
Rounding out the Defenders’ finishers were Majcher (21st, 21:05) and Kelsey Hoffman (41st, 23:00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.