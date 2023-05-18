Gomola wins at Clinton County

MILL HALL — Jacob Gomola, of Seneca, claimed the RaceSaver Sprint Car feature event on Friday night, May 12, at the Clinton County Speedway, taking the lead as the field was getting the white flag.
Jeffrey Weaver claimed another victory in the 270 Micro Sprints, Cory Long won the Pro Stocks, Johnny Smith won the 600 Micros and Blake Snyder won the 4 Cylinders.
Kruz Kepner and defending track champion Ryan Kissinger led the full field of RaceSaver Sprint cars to the green flag. Kepner quickly took the lead with Kissinger glued to his back bumper. Gomola, who started fourth, ran in the third position, followed by Owen Dimm and AJ Barton.
On lap number eight, Kepner caught the back of the field and put a lapped car between himself and second place Kissinger.
As Kepner weaved his way through lapped traffic, Kissinger and Gomola were in a heated battle for the second position. On lap number 12, Gomola passed Kissinger for second. Gomola started to work the top side of the speedway, trying to find a faster way through lapped traffic to have a shot at catching Kepner.
Gomola was making up ground, when the events only caution came out when Barton spun in turn four.
The restart provided Kepner with a clear racetrack. The restart had Kepner leading Gomola, Kissinger, Dimm and Jared Zionkowski in the top five. Timmy Bittner moved into the top five on lap number twenty. Kepner, Gomola and Kissinger were in a tight battle for the lead.
As the top runners entered turn number three Gomola was within striking distance. As Kepner and Gomola came out of turn four with the while flag waving, Gomola made the pass for the lead. He held on for one more lap to claim his first of the season. Kepner was second, followed by Kissinger, Bittner, and Owen Dimm. Sixth through tenth were Jared Zionkowski, Jeffrey Weaver, Dereck Swartz, Logan Jones and Dale Schweikart. Heats were won by Dustin Prettyleaf, Kepner and Ryan Lynn.
The speedway returns to action tonight with a five-division show, featuring the USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars presented by Bill’s Happy Camper of Mill Hall. The 600 Micro Sprint will also compete wingless in preparation of the Hyper Racing 600 Wingless Speedweek taking place in July. The Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints and Four Cylinders will also be on the program
Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7.
