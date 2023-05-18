Gomola wins at Clinton County

Jacob Gomola, of Senca, won the Friday, May 12, RaceSaver Sprint Car feature at Clinton County Speedway.

 PROVIDED BY CLINTON COUNTY SPEEDWAY

MILL HALL — Jacob Gomola, of Seneca, claimed the RaceSaver Sprint Car feature event on Friday night, May 12, at the Clinton County Speedway, taking the lead as the field was getting the white flag.

Jeffrey Weaver claimed another victory in the 270 Micro Sprints, Cory Long won the Pro Stocks, Johnny Smith won the 600 Micros and Blake Snyder won the 4 Cylinders.

