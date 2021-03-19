SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will kickoff its 75th anniversary season at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, as the Short Track Super Series competes on the Snyder County oval. Gates open at 11 a.m., with hot laps scheduled for 1:15, and racing starting at 2.
STSS Modifieds will race 40 laps for $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag, from a purse totaling more than $25,570 in the Icebreaker.
STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will also take part in a 25-lap feature with $1,500 going to the winner and $100 to take the green flag.
The Selinsgrove event will carry STSS South Region points for the modifieds as well as STSS Belmont’s Garage South Region points for the Crate 602 Sportsman.
Intending to compete in the Selinsgrove Speedway event for combined modifieds are: Matt Sheppard, Waterloo, N.Y.; Andy Bachetti, Sheffield, Mass.; Ryan Watt, Boyertown; Michael Maresca, Pierrepont, N.Y.; Billy Pauch Jr., Frenchtown, N.J.; Dominick Buffalino, Sayreville, N.J.; and Jimmy Horton, Folsom, N.J.
The most recent modified event held at Selinsgrove Speedway was on March 15, 2013, when Duane Howard scored in small block competition.
Billy Pauch Sr. won the last completed big block mod main a year earlier, on March 17.
Williams Grove to race under the lights
MECHANICSBURG — The first race under the lights of the 2021 season at Williams Grove Speedway is slated for 7:30 tonight.
The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the ULMS Late Models are on the program.
The sprint cars will race for a $5,500 payday in a 25-lap main, while the super late models compete in a 30-lap main worth $3,000 to the winner.
The ULMS Late Models will be opening their circuit season with the show at Williams Grove on Friday.
A host of super late stars are expected to be on hand for the series opener including Gregg Satterlee, Max Blair, Colton Flinner, Mike Norris, Ross Robinson, Deshawn Gingerich, Bryan Bernheisel and others.
Last year at the track, only one late model race was completed, with Brandon Sheppard taking the win in a World of Outlaws event in August.
Pocono Raceway to host mass COVID-19 vaccination site
LONG POND — Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Pocono Raceway will serve as their Monroe County COVID-19 mass vaccination site starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
“We are proud and humbled at the request to serve as a vaccination site,” said Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky. “Our partners at Lehigh Valley Health Network have done an incredible job during the pandemic and are an invaluable asset in our local community. Our staff is ready to support their vaccination efforts.”
Vaccinations at Pocono Raceway will be by appointment only for those in Pennsylvania’s phase 1A vaccination group.
To schedule an appointment for the Pocono Raceway drive-through clinic or any other LVHN COVID-19 vaccination event, people in phase 1A with a MyLVHN account will see an announcement in the portal that appointments are available.
You also can schedule an appointment by calling LVHN’s COVID-19 Hotline at 833-584-6283.
Pocono raceway comments on mass gathering
announcement
LONG POND — Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced an increase to mass gathering capacity, including outdoor events.
Pocono Raceway released a statement following Wolf’s announcement..
“Following today’s announcement by Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania outdoor events will be able to operate at 50% capacity starting April 4,” the statement said. “This is incredible news for our beloved fans and we cannot wait to see fans back at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ this summer. The health and safety of our guests remains a top priority. We will work with the Wolf administration, health officials and NASCAR to ensure the necessary recommendations and protocols are met prior to our June 25-27 race weekend.”
