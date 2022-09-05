SELINSGROVE — Brian Brown, of Grain Valley, Mo., made his annual trek to Central Pennsylvania to compete in a series of big fall races and quickly cracked the winner’s circle in Sunday night’s Selinsgrove Ford 25-lap main event for the 410 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Rick Eckert, of York, won his second race of the season at the track in the 25-lap Ron Keister Memorial for super late models.

