SELINSGROVE — Brian Brown, of Grain Valley, Mo., made his annual trek to Central Pennsylvania to compete in a series of big fall races and quickly cracked the winner’s circle in Sunday night’s Selinsgrove Ford 25-lap main event for the 410 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Rick Eckert, of York, won his second race of the season at the track in the 25-lap Ron Keister Memorial for super late models.
Polesitter Lucas Wolfe powered into the early lead at the start of the sprint car feature. Wolfe was chased by second-place starter Brown. Third-place starter Freddie Rahmer performed a save in turn three when his car got sideways momentarily, which allowed fourth-place starter Danny Dietrich to advance to third.
Sixth-place starter Anthony Macri used the high line of the track to drive into the third position on lap six. Approaching the halfway point, Brown closed in on Wolfe in a race for the lead. The caution flag unfurled on lap 12 for a Jeff Miller incident.
On the lap 13 restart, Brown made a dive to the inside of Wolfe entering turn one and came out of turn two with the lead.
Brown took the checkered flag 2.15 seconds ahead of Macri, Dietrich, Wolfe and Rahmer.
The $5,500 win was Brown’s second at the track and makes him an automatic qualifier for the Sept. 24 $26,000-to-win Jim Nace Memorial National Open, a race he won in his start at the speedway in 2017.
Front-row starter Rick Eckert beat out polesitter Brett Schadel for the early lead in the Ron Keister Memorial. By the completion of the first lap, fourth-place starter Jeff Rine got by Schadel for the second spot.
Eckert stretched his lead and posted a four-second margin of victory over Jeff Rine, Jim Bernheisel, Schadel and Coleby Frye.
Eckert earned $11,052 for his second win in the Keister memorial race, his 10th overall career win at Selinsgrove.
Jake Jones, of Hunlock Creek, edged out Keith Bissinger, of Orangeville, by inches for his seventh win of the season in a 12-lap roadrunner race.
Selinsgrove Speedway returns to racing action at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with the PA Game Commission “Race To Hunting Season” championship race for the PASS 305 sprint cars plus super late models, limited late models, and roadrunners.
Cochran, Stroup and Beachel among Clinton County winners
MILL HALL — Tylor Cochran, of Williamsport, won his second RaceSaver Sprint Car feature of the season Friday at Clinton County Speedway. AJ Stroup, of Middleburg, won his third feature of season, claiming the summer championship event presented by BAM’s Mobile Electronic. Brayden Kuhn, of Greencastle, won the 270 Micros race, Johnny Smith, of Scranton, won the 600 Micros race and Larry Beachel, of New Columbia, won in the 4 Cylinders.
Cochran and Josh Fox started on the front row for the 25-lap RaceSaver Sprint Car feature event. On the first lap, Johnny Smith and Matt Kline tangled in turn two on the initial start. On the restart Fox, jumped into the lead with Cochran, Timmy Bittner and Ryan Kissinger running in the top four.
On lap number 14, Cochran made a pass for the lead, as Bittner also passed Fox for second place.
Stroup and Brad Mitch brought the field of 20 pro-stocks to the green flag. Stroup held off multiple challenges to lead every lap over Brandon Moser, Al Hoffman, Jerry Bouse and AJ Schilling.
Beachel started on the outside of the front row for his feature, and led every lap to claim the victory.
On Friday, Sept. 9, the Stroud Family will present the Lenny Stroud Jr. Memorial for the Limited Late Models. Also on the card will be the Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and the Four Cylinders. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and hot laps begin at 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.