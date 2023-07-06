Bittner sweeps Clinton County weekend

Clinton County Speedway promoter Jason McCahan presents Timmy Bittner with the winner’s trophy.

 PROVIDED BY CLINTON COUNTY SPEEDWAY

MILL HALL — Timmy Bittner, of Beech Creek, had the best weekend of his racing career, capturing two hallmark RaceSaver Sprint Car events at the Clinton County Speedway. Bittner won the Founders Cup race on Friday night, June 30, and then put his name in the history books by capturing the coveted Nittany 40 Championship on Saturday night, July 1.

Owen Dimm and Jacob Beganwald were the front row staters for Friday Night’s 25 lap Founders Cup event. Dimm took command of the field as they raced into turns one and two. Fourth place starter Zach Rhodes advanced into the second postion as Bittner, who started eighth, moved into third place. By the completion of lap number five, Bittner took second place from Rhodes as Dale Schweikart was fourth and Begenwald ran in fifth.

