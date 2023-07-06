Bittner sweeps Clinton County weekend

MILL HALL — Timmy Bittner, of Beech Creek, had the best weekend of his racing career, capturing two hallmark RaceSaver Sprint Car events at the Clinton County Speedway. Bittner won the Founders Cup race on Friday night, June 30, and then put his name in the history books by capturing the coveted Nittany 40 Championship on Saturday night, July 1.
Owen Dimm and Jacob Beganwald were the front row staters for Friday Night’s 25 lap Founders Cup event. Dimm took command of the field as they raced into turns one and two. Fourth place starter Zach Rhodes advanced into the second postion as Bittner, who started eighth, moved into third place. By the completion of lap number five, Bittner took second place from Rhodes as Dale Schweikart was fourth and Begenwald ran in fifth.
On lap number eight, Bittner passed Dimm for the lead and Josh Beamer passed Begenwald to move into the top five.
Bittner held on with a 1-second lead to claim the Founder Cup win, honoring speedway Founders Del Shank and Tedd Reitz.
Sprint Cars: 1. Timmy Bittner 2. Ken Duke 3. Jacob Gomola 4. Jeff Weaver 5. Tim Iulg 6. Matt Tebbs 7. Kruz Kepner 8. Jared Zionkowski 9. Jacob Begenwald 10. Jon Scarborough 11. Josh Beamer 12. Steve Kennawell Jr. 13. Zach Rhodes 14. Ryan Lynn 15. Austin Greenland 16. Dale Schweikart 17. Owen Dimm 18. Derek Swartz 19. Dakota Schweikart 20. Fred Arnold 21. Logan Jones 22. Johnny Smith 23. Dustin Prettyleaf 24. Kasey Weaver
270 Micros: 1. Tyler Clowes, 2. Mac Wert 3. Cory Stabley 4. Logan Hammaker 5. Hunter Zimmerman 6. Matt Dixson 7. Steven Fernburg Jr. 8. Evan Dickey 9. Mathew Dixon 10. Ryan Wickham 11. Trevor Fernburg 12. Jillian Maurer 13. Jeffrey Weaver.
Pro Stocks: 1. Cory Long, 2. Noah Kissinger, 3. Johnny Bouse.
4 Cylinders: 1. Skyler Phillips 2. Coty Maines 3. Larry Beachel 4. Kyle Stahl 5. Zak Kline 6. Garrett Lucas 7. Joey Snook 8. Tim Teneyck 9. Nick Snook 10. Bryun Hackenburg 11. Kyle Workman 12. Robert Dorman 13. Toby Maines 14. Tim Muthler 15. Michael Barrett 16. Blake Snyder 17. Johnathon Stringfellow 18. Adam Harris 19. James Bilger.
Sprint Cars: 1. Timmy Bittner 2. Dale Schweikart 3. Owen Dimm 4. Josh Beamer 5. Kasey Weaver 6. Zach Rhodes 7. Kruz Kepner 8. Ryan Lynn 9. Jacob Begenwald 10. Johnny Smith 11. Mike Koehler 12. Jacob Gomola 13. Jeffrey Weaver 14. Fred Arnold 15. Dustin Prettyleaf 16. Jon Scarborough 17. Mike Allman 18. Derek Swartz 19. Steve Kenawell Jr. 20. Josh Fox 21. DJ Cassler 22. Dakota Schweikart 23. Chris Kreider 24. Jared Zionkowski DNS Scott Frack, Ken Duke Jr., Lance Christie, Matt Kline, Logan Jones, Austin Greenland, Todd Lynn, Reed Thompson, Mariah Romig, Mia Kopoman, Wes Matthews, Matt Tebbs.
Pro Stocks: 1. Johnny Bouse 2. Tommy Dawson 3. AJ Stroup 4. Josh Butler 5. Noah Kissinger 6. Cory Long 7. Cody Cassler 8. Noah Jensen 9. Kris Orwig 10. AJ Hoffman 11. Larry Knight 12. Brandon Moser 13. Blake Snyder 14. Rich Fye 15. Marc Bitler DNS Todd Geyer, Paul Metz Jr.
270 Micros: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Tyler Clowes 3. Cory Stabley 4. Mac Wert 5. Sean McAndrew 6. Keigan Himes 7. Sean Musser 8. Hunter Zimmerman 9. Jillian Mauer 10. Mason McAndrew. 11. Bobby Sanso 12. Zac Riggleman 13. Matt Dixson 14. Evan Dickey 15. Tom Quiggle 16. Ryan Wichham 17. Trevor Fernburg 18. Mathew Dixson 19. Steven Fernburg Jr. 20. Logan Hammaker
600 Micros: 1. Prestyn Brown, 2. Cory Stabley 3. Corey Bowmaster 4. Mitchell Holden 5. Sam Riggleman.
Four-Cylinders: 1. Kyler Stahl 2. Blake Snyder 3. Garrett Lucas 4. Coty Maines 5. Anthony Potter 6. Skylar Phillips 7. Adam Harris 8. Matt Weaver 9. Joey Snook 10. Michael Barrett 11. Cody Stover 12. Nick Snook 13. Bryun Hackenburg 14. Tim Muthler 15. Toby Maines 16. Terry Karchiner 17. Sam Regitz 18. Joey Snook 19. Chris Small 20. Tim Teneyck 21. Robert Dorman 22. Zack Kline
