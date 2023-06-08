Tebbs scores Clinton County win

MILL HALL — Third-year driver Matt Tebbs, of Cogan Station, has come close on several occasions to winning his first career race in the Race Saver Sprint cars. On Friday night, June 2, he charged from the 15th starting postion and took the lead in the final four laps for the win at Clinton County Speedway.
Brandon Moser was a repeat winner in the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver remains undefeated in the 270 Micros and Kyler Stahl won his first 4 Cylinder Main event.
Nathan Pierce and Dustin Prettyleaf led the field of sprints to the waving of the green flag. By the completion of the firstlap, third place starter Timmy Bittner was leading the pack. Fourth place starter Jeffrey Weaver moved into the runner up postion. By the completion of lap number five, Bittner was leading Weaver, Pierce, Prettyleaf and Logan Jones. On lap 16, Bittner spun in turn three to bring out the events first caution flag.
On lap 17, Weaver was leading Prettyleaf, Tebbs, Josh Beamer, Wyatt Walizer. Tebbs was fast on the high side of the speedway and passed Prettyleaf on lap number 18 and set his sights on Weaver. By lap 20 he caught Weaver but couldn’t carry enough momentum to get around him coming out of turn two. Tebbs tried again coming out of turn four as the duo raced down the front stretch. They bumped wheels and Weaver spun on the front stretch to bring out the caution.
The restart found Tebbs, Beamer, Prettyleaf, Walizer and Reed Thompson in the top five. Tebbs continued to race the high groove of the speedway as Beamer, Prettyleaf and Walizer battled for second postion. Prettyleaf moved into second and Walizer into third by the completion of lap number 23. Walizer also moved to the top side of the speedway and took the runner up position on lap number 24.
Tebbs crossed the line first followed by Walizer, Prettyleaf, Beamer and Schweikart. Sixth through tenth were Thompson, Erick Knopp, KW Walizer, Josh Fox, and AJ Barton.
The Clinton County Speedway returns with racing action tonight with the opening night of the Appalachian Mountain Super Late Model Speedweek. The Super Late Model Speedweek features eight nights of racing at seven different speedways.
Williams Grove to host USAC
MECHANICSBURG — The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Tour will invade Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, June 16.
Presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports, the national 410 sprint stars of the United States Auto Club will compete in the Eastern Storm Series for wingless sprint cars at Williams Grove. The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will join the USAC 410s on the racing card.
Competing in a 30-lap main event, the USAC drivers will be racing for a $6,000 payday, while the regular Williams Grove 410s run for $5,500.
Kyle Cummins, of Princeton, Ind., is the current national USAC point leader and plans to be in the field along with other top national point contenders, including Brady Bacon, CJ Leary, Jake Swanson and Justin Grant Other contenders are expected to include Emerson Axsom, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., Robert Ballou, Thomas Meseraull, Briggs Danner, Alex Bright, Steve Drevicki, Ed Aikin, Mark Smith and Carmen Perigo Jr.
Justin Grant scored the USAC National win last year at Williams Grove Speedway in dominating fashion, leading all 30 laps of the main event.
Racing action on June 16 gets underway at 7:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:30.
