Tebbs scores Clinton County win

Matt Tebbs scored his first victory at the Clinton County Speedway.

 PROVIDED BY CLINTON COUNTY SPEEDWAY

MILL HALL — Third-year driver Matt Tebbs, of Cogan Station, has come close on several occasions to winning his first career race in the Race Saver Sprint cars. On Friday night, June 2, he charged from the 15th starting postion and took the lead in the final four laps for the win at Clinton County Speedway.

Brandon Moser was a repeat winner in the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver remains undefeated in the 270 Micros and Kyler Stahl won his first 4 Cylinder Main event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.