BLOOMSBURG — The 602 Crate Sportsman Modifieds will be in the spotlight on Thursday, July 13, at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, which is set to host the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco with a $1,500-to-win/ 25 lap north region feature. he All-Pro SpeedSTRs, FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots will also be in action.
This will be the third STSS visit to Bloomsburg's 3/8-mile dirt oval. Jeff Stunk was the first driver to win a Modified feature at the historic fairgrounds speedway when the STSS debuted in July 2021.
