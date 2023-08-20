Former wrestlers giving back

CONELLSVILLE — For more than 30 years the Connellsville Area High School wrestling program has wanted a better space to practice other than the high school gymnasium balcony.
This year, through a community effort and zero tax dollars, a wrestling annex is being constructed adjacent to the auxiliary gym at the high school.
Amid fundraising efforts and donations, a former state wrestling champion is giving back to a program he says has taken him far in life.
Last week, 2001 graduate DeWitt Driscoll brought in a crew from his insulation business, Positive Energy North Carolina, to insulate the building.
Help in that project came from ICP Building Solutions Group out of Norton, Ohio.
“I was excited when I heard they were getting this project going,” Driscoll said. “When I had the opportunity to help out, I jumped at the chance. It’s an interesting building with a cool construction detail that our spray insulation as perfect for.”
So Driscoll got together with the manufacturer of the spray foam insulation that he uses and they agreed to donate the materials.
“We heard this was for a totally community financed project that was for the kids,” said Josh Winkler with ICP Building Solutions Group. “Wrestling programs seem like they’re always the most underfunded sport, so anything we can do to help them have a safer experience where they can continue learning, ICP is all about it.”
Driscoll said the insulation used will help it to be more cost efficient to operate and will even add structural value by making it stronger, water resistant and vapor resistant.
His family has the insulation business, Positive Energy, back here in Pennsylvania and they have contracts with West Penn Power and other utility companies doing weatherization and energy-reduction projects.
But four years ago Driscoll expanded the business to North Carolina and has been going strong.
“I grew up here and wrestled up on the balcony and it was very unsafe,” he said. “There were several times that someone would go home needing stitches because they’d hit into the bleachers.
“With a program that has as much history and tradition as it has, it’s not fair for the guys to wrestle in an unsafe environment,” Driscoll added. “And this building will not only help the high school wrestling program but all levels of wrestling programs here.”
Driscoll remembers how the team would go to other parts of the building seeing if they could find a better spot to practice.
“We were always in pursuit of a better space,” he said. “We’ve had several guys here win state titles here. Wrestling is huge across the country and here in Pennsylvania and to have one of the best teams and not be able to give the kids what they deserved is hard.”
Driscoll attributes the wrestling program as life changing not only for him but for hundreds of individuals who have gone through the program.
“Wrestling is a way of life – a culture – we’re a community,” he said. “There are very few who have been a part of what’s been done here that didn’t turn out to be a good member of their community.”
This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.
