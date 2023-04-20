MECHANISBURG — Lance Dewease won for the 112th time in his sprint car career at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, outracing Danny Dietrich for a $5,500 victory.
Dewease’s win came in one of three sprint features on the night as part of the Spring Sprint Special at the oval, where Alex Bright also won in the USAC East 360 sprint feature and Logan Spahr took the win in 305 sprints.
The 25-lap 410 sprint main went nonstop with both Dewease and Dietrich lining up on the front row for the start.
Dietrich kept leader Dewease within sight during the early going before the pair entered the rear of the field with 15 laps to go.
Dietirch took his first jab at the leader on lap 13 but came up short and then a lap later he tried the move again deep in the third turn.
The Gettysburg pilot shot under Dewease and slid up to the cushion to briefly take control before Dewease turned his car to the low side and shot back by to regain command.
And the next time around, with Dietrich lurking, Dewease slammed the door as the pair shot into the third turn to again keep his challenger at bay.
With five laps to go Dietrich was still hounding the leader but a flawless drive by Dewease through traffic served to keep him out front as Dietrich tried to work the cushion.
Dewease took the checkers at the finish with a 1.393 second lead over Dietrich, with Freddie Rahmer coming home third followed by Kyle Reinhardt and Devon Borden.
Bright wired the field for the 20-lap win in the USAC East 360 sprint main. It was his third win in a row at the track in the division, dating back to last season.
Fourth-place starter Spahr swept into the lead on the first lap of the 20-lap 305 sprint main and never looked back on his way to the win.
Bittner wins Clinton County season opener
MILL HALL — Timmy Bittner, of Beech Creek, claimed the opening day honors by winning the RaceSaver Sprint Car feature event on Sunday afternoon at the Clinton County Speedway.
Other winners during the 35th season opener included Jeffrey Weaver, of Lock Haven, in the 270 Micro Sprints, Aiden Harris, of Hanover, in the 600 Micro Sprints and Johnny Bouse, of Hughesville, in the Pro Stocks.
Bittner and Dustin Prettyleaf, of Cogan Station, started on the front row of the 25 lap main event. Prettyleaf led the first circuit, with Bittner claiming the top spot by the completion of lap number two.
Bittner took the victory of Prettyleaf, Kruz Kepner, Derek Swartz and Jarred Zionkowski.
The 270 Micro Sprint saw Tom Quiggle and Cory Stabley start on the front row. Tyler Clowes who started third, launched to the front to lead lap number one. Fourth-place starter Weaver moved into second and passed Clowes to lead lap number two.
Finishing behind Weaver were Clowes, Bradyn Kuhn, Quiggle and Dustin Roberts.
Aiden Hare raced Prestyn Brown down the front straight-away for the start of the winged 600 Micro feature. Rounding out the top five behind Hare were Timmy Bittner, Cole DeWease, James Layton and Dakota Sheaffer.
Tommy Dawson and Johnny Bouse led the field of pro stocks to the green flag. Bouse led the first lap, with Dawson taking the lead by the following lap. A.Y. Schilling moved from fourth to second with a bold move passing Bouse and Corey Long. Two laps later Schilling brought out the caution, allowing Bouse and Long to restart on the back bumper of Dawson. Long took the second spot away on lap number 6. At the halfway point, Dawson led Long, Bouse, Rich Fye, and Marc Bitler. The top drivers raced in a contested battle for the lead. Long took the lead on lap number 10, while Bouse took over second on lap 11. With two laps to go, Bouse charged back into the lead to take the win. Fye finished second, Long was third, Bitler Fourth and Blake Snyder completed the top five.
Kirkwood scores first IndyCar win
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — As Kyle Kirkwood crossed the finish line for his first career IndyCar win, his new race strategist urged him to soak up the sights and sounds of victory.
It nearly brought the 24-year-old to tears.
“A first win, it’s a big deal for any driver. I guarantee even Mario Andretti, all the wins he’s had, he still remembers the first one,” said Bryan Herta, who was moved to Kirkwood’s strategist one race ago.
“This is just as important milestone because it’s one thing to be a guy who people think can win in IndyCar. It’s something else to be somebody who has won in IndyCar.”
Kirkwood held off teammate Romain Grosjean on the downtown streets of Long Beach to give Andretti Autosport a 1-2 finish Sunday at the most prestigious street course race in the United States. Coincidentally, team owner Michael Andretti scored his first career win at Long Beach in 1986 and Mario Andretti won three IndyCar races at Long Beach and in 1977 became the only American driver to win a Formula One race on American soil when the grand prix was an F1 event.
“This is such a special race, I grew up watching it, and to win here is such a dream come true. The next best race to win, outside of this one, is Indianapolis,” Kirkwood said. “And the feeling I got, it was like trying to hold tears back in the car, which is something I never really felt before.”
