MECHANISBURG — Lance Dewease won for the 112th time in his sprint car career at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, outracing Danny Dietrich for a $5,500 victory.

Dewease’s win came in one of three sprint features on the night as part of the Spring Sprint Special at the oval, where Alex Bright also won in the USAC East 360 sprint feature and Logan Spahr took the win in 305 sprints.

