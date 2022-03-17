UNIVERSITY PARK — Sandy Barbour, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Penn State, has announced she will retire from the University this summer.
Recognized as one of the nation’s premier athletic directors, Barbour came to Penn State in 2014 as the University’s ninth athletic director and was appointed vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) in February 2019. During her eight-year tenure at Penn State, Barbour has promoted excellence in intercollegiate athletics and built a best-in-class athletics program centered on preparing student-athletes for a lifetime of accomplishments on and off the field, modernizing and innovating sports facilities, and leading the Nittany Lions in capturing Big Ten and national championships, while earning a series of record-breaking performances by student-athletes in the classroom.
Throughout her more than 40-year career as a collegiate administrator and coach, she has served in leadership positions within athletics departments at several major institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley, University of Notre Dame, Tulane University and Northwestern University. At Penn State, she has oversight for 31 varsity sports, more than 800 student-athletes and 340 staff, and the financial management of the entire ICA division, separate from the University’s budget.
Barbour has a demonstrated record of championships, athlete academic success, innovation, facility modernization and revenue growth, including seven of the top 10 fundraising years in Penn State Athletics history.
Penn State plans to conduct a national search for Barbour’s replacement, and more details will be forthcoming.
In her time leading Penn State Athletics, the Nittany Lions have captured six National Collegiate Athletic Association championships in women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and wrestling; one men’s basketball National Invitation Tournament championship; and 39 conference championships, including 31 Big Ten titles, seven Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association titles, and one College Hockey America championship. A total of 34 Penn State student-athletes have won individual NCAA national championships during her tenure. Under Barbour, Penn State has five top 20 finishes in the Learfield Director’s Cup, including eighth-place performances in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 standings.
