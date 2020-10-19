NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110 N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187 Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180 Philadelphia 1 4 1 .250 141 175 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152 Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141 Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90 Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114 ___
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee 42, Houston 36, OT N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19 Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27 Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23, OT Chicago 23, Carolina 16 Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16 Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7 Denver 18, New England 12 Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28 Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0 Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10 L.A. Rams at San Francisco, late Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle
Today’s Games
Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 26
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
BaseballPostseason GlanceLEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3At San Diego
Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Friday, Oct. 16: Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4 Saturday, Oct. 17: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
National League(Fox or FS1)Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 3At Arlington, Texas
Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3 Thursday, Oct. 15: Atlanta 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Atlanta 3 Saturday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1 Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-2), 8:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)At Arlington, Texas(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay, 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay or Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta, 8:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay or Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta, 8:08 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay or Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta, 8:08 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay, 8:09 p.m.
TransactionsSaturdayFOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Rashard Lawrence and OL J.R. Sweezy on injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Brandon Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated WR Keith Kirkwood from injured reserve. Promoted DT Woodrow Hamilton and DE Austin Larkin to the active roster. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated S Elijah Benton to the active roster. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the active roster. Activated DT Sheldon Day from injured reserve. Waived DT Eli Ankou. Released S Ibraheim Campbell. Elevated G Jake Eldrenkamp and WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed G Kelechi Osemele on injured reserve. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted OL Caleb Benenoch, TE/DE Rashod Berry, DL Nick Thurman and WR Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Blake Cashman and WR Vyncint Smith from injured reserve. Released S Marqui Christian. Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Vinny Curry and S Will Parks from injured reserve. Promoted TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley to the active roster. TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted WR Cameron Batson and LB Darren Bates from reserve/COVID-19 list and CB Kareem Orr from the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Joey Daccord to a three-year contract.
SundayBASEBALLMajor League BaseballNational League
