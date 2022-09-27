DANVILLE – As his squad cleared its bench area nearly two weeks ago at Selinsgrove – just several minutes after their Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division I scrap wrapped up – Eric Yoder was unconcerned about how his Milton soccer program would respond.
While the aftermath may have dictated an unfavorable route going forward – particularly those parked in the stands – Yoder left the Snyder County venue undeterred. Yoder, in fact, felt his club would be just fine and would have a good season before everything was over.
Unquestionably, Yoder was on to something only those inside the program would have known.
Well, let’s add this: Since that setback, Yoder’s Black Panthers haven’t lost since.
Claiming their fourth consecutive victim Monday night behind a pair of finishes from Evan Yoder and an early goal from Ethan Rhodes, Milton dealt host Danville a 3-2 setback in a fiercely contested PHAC-I engagement at Ironmen Stadium.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jonah Strobel – celebrating his birthday – finished with five saves for the Black Panthers (7-3-0, 3-1-0), who will entertain PHAC-I playmate and perennial hammer Lewisburg on Wednesday night their refurbished Alumni Stadium playpen.
Daniel Hartzell pocketed both scores for the Ironmen (9-3-0, 3-2-0). Danville came in ranked second in the District 4 Class AA power rankings, two spots above the Black Panthers.
So, quite simply, there was plenty to play for when the 80-minute exercise kicked off.
Keeping the winning streak moving forward. Maintaining hopes of claiming the PHAC-I regular-season championship. Edging higher in the District 4 Class AA standings.
Dictating pace throughout, Yoder’s Panthers remained composed and focused as they battled the host Ironmen. Although Strobel anchored a defensive group that featured center backs Seth Yoder and Ethan Hamilton, as well as outside backs Trace Witter and Cade Swartzentruber, that unit never bowed any time Danville mounted an attack or tried to unload on their keeper.
“Our last game against Williamsport was probably our best game,” Eric Yoder added, referring to the Black Panthers’ 2-1 conquest last Thursday at home. “Tonight I would say composure is a good word. That’s probably the most composed we’ve played. Even when they scored, it felt like we kept working hard, kept passing, kept (doing what we wanted to do).”
And when Rhodes capped a sequence featuring three whistling efforts – Danville keeper Evan Haas repelled the first two with his feet – by slotting home the game’s first finish just 3:09 in.
“I think that helps with the composure,” Eric Yoder continued. “They feel a little bit more relaxed and they know they can do it. … We knew at halftime it would still be a game and it wasn’t over. We’re glad we got the third one.
“I’m so proud of these guys for how well they’re working together.”
That early finish reinforced the Panthers’ collective belief and gave credence to their on-field approach at both ends of the turf-lined stadium. Plus, by squeezing in front, Milton could now continue to play at their preferred tempo and not be forced to chase – as Selinsgrove made them do after piling up six goals in the first 20 minutes of an 8-2 contest.
“Everybody played really well,” added junior Evan Yoder, Eric Yoder’s son. “They did their jobs. They gave their best effort.”
Strobel made three early stops to keep his club in front, the last with some 13 minutes gone when he went airborne to caress a Jacob Marks rip. Strobel’s best save came with 16 minutes to play, as he flew to his left to flag down a Renzo Yuasa poke.
Milton made it 2-0 with 10:20 to go in the first half, as Seth Yoder’s lengthy restart eventually fell to Evan Yoder’s feet just outside the left upright.
While Hartzell spoiled the shutout with 6:31 gone in the second half – Strobel came well off his line yet couldn’t quite get there – Milton’s cushion was restored to two goals just over two minutes later when Evan Yoder nodded in Dominic Ballo’s 25-yard restart.
“That was really big,” Evan Yoder said of his second goal. “Great ball (in).”
Danville would get another goal when Hartzell parlayed Marks’ service from the left corner into a needed finish with 1:13 remaining, but that was it as Milton prevailed … again.
“It’s really huge (to win) and it brings confidence for us, because we had a low couple games there,” Evan Yoder remarked, referring to a three-game slide that preceded Milton’s four-game winning streak. “We’re kind of getting back to what we were used to – playing well.”
Milton (7-3-0, 3-1-0) 2-1 – 3
Danville (9-3-0, 3-2-0) 0-2 – 2
Goals: M-Ethan Rhodes (unassisted), 3:09; M-Evan Yoder (Seth Yoder), 29:40; D-Daniel Hartzell (Jacob Marks), 46:31; M-E.Yoder (Dominic Ballo), 48:59; D-Hartzell (Marks), 78:47.
Shots: D 7-6. Corner kicks: D 4-2. Goalkeepers: Milton, Jonah Strobel (5 saves); Danville, Evan Haas (3).
