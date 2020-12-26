As soon as the Heartland Athletic Conference’s bowlers get their chance to finally hit the lanes in early 2021, the competition should be tough.
Especially for the area’s keglers.
Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Milton all suffered significant graduation losses on either the boys or girls sides, or both, a year ago, and that should make for some interesting matches this season.
BOYS
Green Dragons’ longtime coach, Ray Krout, for one thinks the Wildcats may have one of the better boys’ teams this season.
Curtis Camp, now entering his 10th year at the helm of the Wildcats’ program, concurs.
Leading Mifflinburg this season is one of the best bowlers in the HAC – senior Logan Rubendall – who ended 2020 with a 207 average, which was good for fifth in the conference.
Rubendall, the team’s Bowler of the Year, would qualify for the Eastern PA Regional Tournament where he finished 20th – just 20 pins out from a spot in the finals and an automatic berth into the PA State Tournament.
“The boys should have a good year - coming off last season with Logan just missing out (on a trip to the finals),” said Camp. “Logan is way more focused this year than I've ever seen him.
“We have a solid team - only losing one senior last year - but we’re still young,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
As a team a year ago, the Wildcats finished fifth in the HAC and missed out on joining Rubendall at regionals.
With fellow senior Braden Dietrich (177 avg.) and sophomores Ethan Miller (169) and Derek Hackenberg (178) returning to the starting lineup, the goal according to Camp is to reach the postseason this season.
“Our goal is the postseason. For the boys to do that they need to execute, and making spares is always key,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We can't rely on one or two people. It has to be a team effort. One person cannot carry a team.
“The top five teams from last year – Midd-West, Danville, Shikellamy, Milton - all have a chance at winning this year,” Camp added.
Lewisburg returns four of its starters from a year ago, but they include just one senior – Devin DeCosmo – and three sophomores – Nathaniel Gabel, Colton Klinefelter and Kerrick Walter.
Gabel is the team’s top returning scorer with a 163 average, but he can score big. His high game of 265 from a year ago (10th in the HAC) if proof of that.
“The boys team might be in the top four,” said Krout. “We have 18 boys, but the starters will be three sophomores (Walter, Gabel and Klinefelter) along with three seniors (Brandon Ikler, Will Devitt, DeCosmo, and junior Gabriel Gabel.”
The boys team from Milton finished fourth in the HAC a year ago with a mark of 22-13, and the Black Panthers advanced to regionals where they finished 16th.
But bettering that finish will be tough, especially since Milton lost three key starters, including a pair of regional qualifiers (Dawson Geiser and Owen Keister).
However, the Black Panthers will be led this season by senior Ethan Russell, who was third on the team a year ago with a 194 average. Russell was 16th in the conference in average and he qualified for regionals, where he ended up 64th.
Fellow senior starter Jaden Rice will help bolster Milton’s lineup, which features 12 other bowlers including four more seniors.
GIRLS
The Mifflinburg Wildcats should also challenge for a top-four spot in the HAC and a berth in the regional tournament.
The team finished fourth in the HAC in 2020 and the Wildcats advanced to regionals, but they placed seventh and missed out on a trip to the finals (and the state tournament) by 58 pins.
Although the team lost three bowlers, the Wildcats do return the 1-2 punch of senior Bailee Lauver (160 avg. last year) and junior Kennadie Lauver (155), who are sisters, along with sophomore Cady O’Neill.
“It’s going to be up to the three returning bowlers to lead the team. We have not had many practices but the ones we have had so far, I am very impressed with those three girls. They realize it is up to them,” said Camp. “This season's going to be challenging with the pandemic. I have three girls that are not coming out due to the pandemic.”
Despite that, Camp and his girls are still eyeing a return trip to the postseason.
“Our goal is simple: get to the postseason. It will be a challenge, but these girls are up to it,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Last season was heartbreaking for the girls - missing states by only a few pins. Even though they missed the cut, they realized that they are good enough to compete with the tougher bowling teams, which is what my coaches and I have been telling them.
“Bailee, Kennadie and Elliana have great team chemistry with each other, and senior Kiana Wenrick is a new addition to the team (who should help us),” Camp added.
“Selinsgrove’s girls have a pretty good team, and Shikellamy is always a good team.”
For Krout and Lewisburg, only six bowlers are on the team, three of which are freshmen.
However, one of those returning bowlers is senior Bekah Vance, who led the team a year ago with a 165 average, which was good for 14th in the HAC. Vance qualified for regionals where she finished 102nd.
“I only have six girls, three of which are freshmen, so we will be in the bottom half of the year, said Lewisburg’s coach. “But I do have Vance returning after a regional appearance last year.”
Milton, which finished towards the bottom of the HAC a season ago, will only have four bowlers on the team this year, with junior Hayley Veitch leading the way with a 143 average from last year.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Ray Krout.
Assistant coaches: Jeff Myers, Deb Krout, Jeff Vargeson and Eric Hans.
Boys
Last year’s record: 4-31, 8th in HAC.
Key loss: Kristopher Walter.
Returning starters: Nathaniel Gabel, so.; Colton Klinefelter, so.; Kerrick Walter, so.; Devin DeCosmo, sr.
Remaining roster: Will DeVett, sr.; Alexander Friedberg, sr.; Brandon Ikeler, sr.; Xavier Montalvo Ramos, sr.; Zebadiah Zerbe, sr.; Dylan Benfer, jr.; Gabriel Gabel, jr.; Zachary Rutz, so.; Carter Davis, fr.; Logan Frantz, fr.; Alexander Pigos, fr.; Owen Rash, fr.; Grant Rowe, fr.
Girls
Last year’s record: 11-24, 6th in HAC.
Key losses: Janelle Callison, Rachel McVicar, Hannah Stewart and Izabel Zaleski.
Returning starter: Bekah Vance, sr.
Remaining roster: Mia Kazakavage, sr.; Sarah Mahoney, sr.; Bridget Kinnaman, jr.; Kathleen Madden, jr.; Jayden Thomas, so.; Vivian Vance, fr.; Izzy Wood, fr.
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Curtis Camp, 10th season.
Assistant coaches: Chris Mullany Jr. and Ed Oberdorf.
Boys
Last year’s record: 16-19, 5th in HAC.
Key loss: Adam O’Neil.
Returning starters: Logan Rubendall, sr.; Braden Dietrich, sr.; Derek Hackenberg, so.; Ethan Miller, so.
Remaining roster: Hunter Dressler, sr.; Kolby Roush, jr.; Samuel Keefer, so.; Lane Hook, fr.; Robert Rankin, fr.
Girls
Last year’s record: 22-13, 4th in HAC; qualified for Eastern PA Regionals.
Key losses: Stephanie Oberdorf, Erica Hauger, Breanna Roush and Kaitlyn Maines.
Returning starters: Bailee Lauver, sr.; Kennadie Lauver, jr.
Remaining roster: Kiana Wenrick, sr.; Elliana Girton, jr.; Cady O’Neill, so.; Jameson Graybill, fr.
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Andy Neuer.
Boys
Last year’s record: 22-13, 4th in HAC; qualified for Eastern PA Regionals.
Key losses: Owen Keister, Dawson Geiser and Wyatt Engleman.
Returning starters: Ethan Russell, sr.; Jaden Rice, sr.
Remaining roster: Micah Davister, sr.; Carter Fedder, sr.; Camden Scoggins, sr.; Beau Shelley, sr.; Cadyn Bittner, jr.; Luke Embeck, jr.; Brodey Scoggins, jr.; Gavin Walsh, jr.; Skyler Dauberman, so.; Jayce Heckman, so.; Jaznik Hoover, so.; Tyler Leon, fr.
Girls
Last year’s record: 5-30, 7th in HAC.
Key loss: Angela Ayala.
Returning starters: Hayley Veitch, jr.; Ryleigh Mabus, sr.
Remaining roster: Riley Lewis, sr.; Skye Anthony, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.