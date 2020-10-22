Wrestling
Rokfin Wrestling Event
Tuesday in State College
Freestyle
155 lbs: Terrell Barraclough (Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, NLWC) dec. Kyle Shoop, Lock Haven, 15-9 155 lbs: Jarod Verklereen (NLWC) TF Brock Zacherl, Clarion, 15-4 196 lbs: Brett Pfarr, Gopher Wrestling Club) dec. Jaime Espinal (NLWC), 10-0 77 kg: Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (NLWC) TF Nestor Taffur, 12-2 60 kg: Jane Valencia (NLWC, Mexico) TF Vayle-Rae Baker, (Wyoming Seminary, Benton) 13-2 182 lbs: Carter Starocci (NLWC) WBF Devin Skatzka, (Gopher Wrestling Club) 2:59 205 lbs: Michael Beard (NLWC) dec. Greg Bulsak, Clarion, 10-9 HWT: Greg Kerkvliet (NLWC) TF Demetrius Thomas, Pitt, 10-0 68 kg: Alejandra Romero (NLWC, Mexico) dec. Alexis Porter, 3-0 148 lbs: Bryce Meredith, Wisconsin, dec. Beau Bartlett (NLWC), 8-6 140 lbs: Roman Bravo-Young (NLWC) TF Shelton Mack, Pitt 11-0 167 lbs: Jason Nolf (NLWC) TF Bubba Jenkins, Arizona State, 10-0
Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 1
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3 Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 Friday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 8:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110 N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187 Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218 Philadelphia 1 4 1 .250 141 175 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152 Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141 Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112 L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Games
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday, Nov. 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.