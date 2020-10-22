Wrestling

Rokfin Wrestling Event

Tuesday in State College

Freestyle

155 lbs: Terrell Barraclough (Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, NLWC) dec. Kyle Shoop, Lock Haven, 15-9 155 lbs: Jarod Verklereen (NLWC) TF Brock Zacherl, Clarion, 15-4 196 lbs: Brett Pfarr, Gopher Wrestling Club) dec. Jaime Espinal (NLWC), 10-0 77 kg: Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (NLWC) TF Nestor Taffur, 12-2 60 kg: Jane Valencia (NLWC, Mexico) TF Vayle-Rae Baker, (Wyoming Seminary, Benton) 13-2 182 lbs: Carter Starocci (NLWC) WBF Devin Skatzka, (Gopher Wrestling Club) 2:59 205 lbs: Michael Beard (NLWC) dec. Greg Bulsak, Clarion, 10-9 HWT: Greg Kerkvliet (NLWC) TF Demetrius Thomas, Pitt, 10-0 68 kg: Alejandra Romero (NLWC, Mexico) dec. Alexis Porter, 3-0 148 lbs: Bryce Meredith, Wisconsin, dec. Beau Bartlett (NLWC), 8-6 140 lbs: Roman Bravo-Young (NLWC) TF Shelton Mack, Pitt 11-0 167 lbs: Jason Nolf (NLWC) TF Bubba Jenkins, Arizona State, 10-0

Major League Baseball

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 1

At Arlington, Texas

(All Games on Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3 Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 Friday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 8:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110 N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187 Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218 Philadelphia 1 4 1 .250 141 175 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152 Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141 Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112 L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Games

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Art Warren off waivers from Seattle. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Artie Lewicki. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Quinton Spain. Signed DT Justin Zimmer to active roster. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DT Mike Daniels to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Andrew Brown to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Designated DT Dre’Mont Jones and DE DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Chris Jones. Signed T Dan Skipper and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad. Released P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad. Recalled DE Austin Bryant from the reserve/PUP list to practice. Placed DE Julian Okwara on injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated K Josh Lambo to return from injured reserve. Announced that OLB Aaron Lynch unretired and was added to the active roster. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DT Khalen Saunders to return from injured reserve. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated DT A’Shawn Robinson to return from reserve/NFI list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated C David Andrews, OLB Josh Uche and DT Beau Allen from injured reserve. Activated DT Byron Cowart, G Shaq Mason and DE Derek Rivers from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released G Jamon Brown. Promoted TE Jason Croom to the active roster. Activated G Matt Pryor from COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted LB Joe Walker to the active roster. Signed LB Jonas Griffith and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad. Acquired OLB Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Jets in exchange for 2022 sixth-round pick. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated CB Adoree’ Jackson to return from injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed RW Nick Merkley to a one-year, two-way contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Jonas Siegenthaler to a one-year contract. Named Kevin McCarthy assistant coach. American Hockey League CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Thomas Schemitsch to a one-year contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Acquired D/MF Jimmy Medranda from Nashville SC in exchange for MF Handwalla Bwana. SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Wilson Harris to a one-year contract. National Women’s Soccer League NWSL — Announced the addition of Angel City FC as an expansion team.

