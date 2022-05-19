SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway returns to racing action at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, with the first four division racing program of the season, featuring the USAC East Coast wingless sprint cars, PASS 305 sprint cars, limited late models and roadrunners.
This Saturday will mark the first of two appearances by the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast wingless sprint cars, in a 25-lap feature. Alex Bright, of Collegeville, won two of the three races for the division last year at the track, with Briggs Danner, of Allentown, also picking up a win.
The Apache Tree Service PASS 305 sprint cars will be making their second appearance of the season in a 20-lap feature. Ken Duke, of Selinsgrove, was awarded the win in the season opener on April 2.
This will mark the track’s first limited late model race, and fourth roadrunner race of the season.
Selinsgrove Speedway will present a Thursday evening race May 26, featuring the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars, Selinsgrove Ford super late models, and Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars.
