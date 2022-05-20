LEWISBURG — Class of 2020 Bucknell University graduate Logan has received an invite to USA Water Polo's training camp ahead of the upcoming FINA World Championships, one of 27 players to earn an invite to the upcoming training camp.
The USA Men's National Team, which placed sixth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and won the gold medal at the FINA Intercontinental Cup in Lima, Peru earlier this year, is set to train in the coming weeks with both invited newcomers and returning athletes as the European club seasons come to a close.
Schofield earned ACWPC Honorable Mention All-American honors twice in his career while playing an integral role in the center for Bucknell. The Bison enjoyed one of the finest seasons in school history during Schofield's senior season in 2019, falling to No. 2 USC in the national quarterfinals.
The native of Maumee, Ohio, ranks second on Bucknell's all-time list with 297 career ejections drawn, and scored twice in the defeat to USC.
After graduation, Schofield joined Serbian powerhouse VK Partizan, and currently plays for CN Rubí in the Catalonia region of Spain, about 13 miles from Barcelona. Schofield appeared in 21 games for the club, scoring 18 times while adding nine ejections in helping the club finish tenth in the highest division in Spain.
