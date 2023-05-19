MECHANICSBURG — Brad Sweet dominated the Friday night, May 12, World of Outlaws sprint car feature at Williams Grove Speedway to claim the victory on Morgan Cup Weekend.
The Grass Valley, Calif., driver netted $10,000 for the victory that was just the second of his career at the oval.
The four-time and defending outlaws series champion, Sweet drew the pole for the dash and drove to victory in the six-lap match, earning the top starting spot for the 25-lap main.
Sweet took the lead at the start over second starter Rico Abreu and had built a straightaway advantage when his pace was first slowed with five laps down for a spun Sam Hafertepe Jr.
The restart saw Sweet keep the lead and again build a sizeable advantage over Abreu, stretching it to over two seconds by lap 12 as he raced up on the rear of the field.
And then, just as he was ready to begin lapping cars, his way was cleared on lap 14 when a second caution flag appeared, this time for a slowing Brock Zearfoss.
Only two more laps could be spun off before yet another yellow flag brought the field back together, again but Sweet was the class of the field when action resumed.
Action for second heated up on the restart as Brent Marks used a third turn blast underneath Abreu to snare the spot with eight laps to go.
He was never able to close on the leader however as Sweet took the win by 2.248 seconds.
Donny Schatz muscled third away from Abreu during the final few circuits. Abreu was fourth at the finish, followed by Anthony Macri.
Sixth through 10th went to David Gravel, Lance Dewease, Justin Peck, Carson Macedo and Logan Schuchart.
