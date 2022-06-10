SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway and Advanced Concrete Systems will present the 19th Annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial for 360 sprint cars, sanctioned by the Patriot Sprint Tour plus super late models and roadrunners, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
The 25-lap Whitcomb memorial will pay $3,071 to win and $300 to start. Time trials, heat races, and a B-main will be the tentative qualifying format for the tribute race honoring the memory of Millersburg’s Whitcomb, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a sprint car racing accident at the track on June 21, 2003.
Previous winners of the Whitcomb Memorial include: Nate Snyder of Halifax (2004, 2017); Kevin Nagy of East Brunswick, N.J. (2005); Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove (2006, 2007, 2008, 2020); Pat Cannon of Etters (2009, 2010, 2013); TJ Stutts of Liverpool (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015); Davie Franek of Wantage, N.J. (2016); Chad Layton of Harrisburg (2018); Jason Shultz of Carlisle (2019); and defending winner Ryan Taylor of Mertztown.
Whitcomb began his career in go-karts at the age of 7. He won hundreds of races in karting and was a three-time national karting champion. A highlight during his karting career was an appearance on ESPN.
In 2001, Whitcomb became a regular competitor at Selinsgrove in the 358 sprint cars, driving his trademark blue and yellow number 71 racer. That year, Whitcomb became Selinsgrove Speedway’s Sportsman of the Year.
Whitcomb won his first sprint car race at Selinsgrove on June 8, 2002, ending the five-race winning streak of champion Chad Layton. Whitcomb also won sprint car races at Williams Grove and Bridgeport Speedways during his racing career.
The super late models will compete in a 25-lap featuring paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start, while the roadrunners will round the three-division racing card with a 12-lap A-main.
Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m. Qualifying is set for 7 p.m.
Williams Grove to honor Billy Pauch
MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway has announced that Billy Pauch is slated to be on hand for opening night of the 32nd annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series, Friday, June 24.
Pauch recently put his career on hold after getting the season underway and picking up a modified win. And while stopping short of announcing his full retirement; the now 65-year-old racer has just released his biography.
With more than 740 total career wins to his credit since his first in 1975, Pauch most notably put up his biggest numbers in the modified ranks over the seasons. But his numbers in a sprint car stand at 62 alone and it’s that portion of his career that Williams Grove will honor at the speedweek opener.
Pauch is perhaps best known for his near decade spent in the potent Zemco No. 1 sprint car during the 1990s. Zemco car owner John Zemaitis and his current driver Logan Wagner will be in attendance for the speedweek opener.
The car will be on display in the Williams Grove infield beginning at 5:30 before competing while Pauch and three of his former car owners will gather at the stage from 6 to 6:30 pm for interviews and autographs.
The driver will then host a book signing of his biography, “The Last Cowboy: The Life and Times of Billy Pauch,”
Joining Pauch for the pre-race event will be Zemco owner Zemaitis along with No. 126 car owner Glen Hyneman and No. 55 car owner Gene Jenkins of Milton.
A plaque honoring Pauch’s sprint car career will be presented following time trials, and Pauch will again sign books in the infield immediately after the speedweek B Main.
The speedweek schedule includes: June 24, Williams Grove Speedway; June 25, Lincoln Speedway; June 26, BAPS Motor Speedway; June 27, Lincoln Speedway; June 28, Grandview Speedway; June 29, Port Royal Speedway; June 30, Hagerstown Speedway; July 1, Williams Grove Speedway; July 2, Port Royal Speedway; July 3, Selinsgrove Speedway.
