LEWISBURG - The Bucknell women's basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 62-42 win over Loyola on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison (10-4, 1-2 PL) notched their first conference win of the season with strong all-around team play, holding the Greyhounds (3-9, 0-2 PL) to 18-for-46 (39.1%) shooting and forcing 17 turnovers, while assisting on 18 of their own 22 made buckets and shooting 8-for-22 (36.4%) from behind the arc.
The Bison led by just one after the first quarter, but they stretched it to a 10-point advantage by halftime by limiting the Greyhounds to just nine points in both the first and second quarters. Bucknell shot 13-for-26 (50%) in the second half to collect its second victory by 20 or more points this season.
Carly Krsul scored a team-high 14 points, while grabbing 6 rebounds and blocking two shots in 19 minutes off the bench. Cecelia Collins scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, recorded two steals and handed out seven assists without a turnover. Taylor O'Brien added 10 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks, Remi Sisselman and Julie Kulesza each hit two three pointers and Marly Walls had five points and five assists.
Lex Therien led Loyola with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
After some early turnovers by both teams through the first two minutes of the opening quarter, Tai Johnson broke the scoring open with a steal and a successful trip to the foul line. Johnson hit a 3-pointer minutes later, scoring five of Bucknell's first seven points.
The Bison struggled shooting early, knocking down just 3-of-11 field goals over the first 10 minutes, but a pair of triples and a 4-of-11 shooting effort from the Greyhounds allowed Bucknell to carry a 10-9 leading into the second.
Bucknell held the Greyhounds to just 3-of-11 in the second quarter, and while the Bison percentage wasn't much better, they sunk three more from beyond the arc and forced three Loyola turnovers. Four different Bison connected on threes in the first half, including a 2-for-2 start from Remi Sisselman.
Leading 20-18, Bucknell used an 8-0 run capped by a Collins layup with 42 seconds to go to grab its first double-digit lead of the contest.
The Greyhounds scored the first four points coming out of the locker rooms to pull within six, but it was as close as they'd get the rest of the way.
Bucknell made 7-of-15 in the third quarter, including two more from beyond the arc, to outscore Loyola 17-12 in the frame. 10 of Bucknell's 17 third-quarter points came from the bench, including seven points on 3-for-4 shooting from Krsul.
The Bison saw a 10-0 run in the third quarter and led by 17 with 42 seconds to play before the fourth.
Bucknell had found its rhythm by the final 10 minutes and shot 54.5 percent (6-of-11). The Bison added one more 3-pointer, making it an 8-of-22 (36.4%) effort on the day, and forced four more Greyhound turnovers. Bucknell ran the deficit up to as many as 22 with 1:38 to go in the game.
All 12 Bison registered minutes in the contest, and eight different players scored.
It was Bucknell fifth consecutive win over Loyola, and the team improved to 5-1 at home with the victory.
Bucknell is at Lehigh on Wednesday.
Bucknell visits reigning Patriot League champion Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pa.
Bucknell 62, Loyola (Md.) 42
Saturday at Bucknell
Loyola (3-9,0-2) 42
Charia Roberts 2-4 0-0 4, Lex Therien 10-20 3-4 23, Taleah Dixon 3-6 0-0 6, Devyne Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Bri Rozzi 0-7 2-2 2, Caramina Tanedo 1-7 0-0 2, Keegan Douglas 2-2 0-0 5, Ava Therien 0-0 0-0 0, Bella Steidle 0-0 0-0 0, Emily McAteer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 5-6 42.
Bucknell (10-4,1-2) 62
Emma Shaffer 0-2 4-6 4, Cecelia Collins 6-13 0-1 12, Taylor O'Brien 4-11 0-2 10, Marly Walls 1-5 2-2 5,Tai Johnson 1-3 2-2 5, Caroline Dingier 0-1 0-0 0, Carly Krsul 6-8 2-5 14, Remi Sisselman 2-2 0-0 6, Julie Kulesza 2-7 0-0 6, Isabella King 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 10-18 62.
Halftime: Bucknell 28-18. 3-point goals:
Loyola 1-7 (Douglas 1-1, Rozzi 0-3, Tanedo 0-3); Bucknell 8-22 (Sisselman 2-2, O'Brien 2-3, Kulesza 2-7, Walls 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Dingier 0-1, Collins 0-4). Rebounds: Loyola 28 (L. Therien 14); Bucknell 36 (O'Brien 7). Assists: Loyola 12 (Rozzi 4); Bucknell 18 (Collins 7). Blocked shots: Loyola 2 (L. Therien 2); Bucknell 5 (O'Brien 2, Krsul 2).
Steals: Loyola 3 (L. Therien 2); Bucknell 6 (Collins 2). Turnovers: Loyola 17; Bucknell 9. Total fouls: Loyola 18; Bucknell 10.
A: 492.
