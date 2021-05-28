SELINSGROVE — Exciting finishes were the hallmark Saturday night as Selinsgrove Speedway continued its 75th anniversary season with Alex Bright, of Collegeville, making a thrilling late-race pass on Briggs Danner, of Allentown, to score the victory in the 25-lap USAC East Coast 360 wingless sprint car main event.
Andrew Yoder, of Middleburg, reeled in JR Toner of Bellefonte late in the 20-lap limited late model feature to record his second win of the season at Selinsgrove and 50th of his late model racing career.
Garrett Bard, of Wells Tannery, passed Kenny Heffner, of Watsontown, with three laps to go in the 20-lap main event to win in the PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car race.
Keith Bissinger, of Orangeville, held off several challenges for his second win of the season in the 12-lap roadrunner race.
Front-row starters Nash Ely and Briggs Danner brought the wingless sprint cars to the green flag in the main event, with Danner pulling into the early lead. Alex Bright, who started fifth, advanced to third on the third circuit and then moved by fourth-place starter Kenny Miller for second on lap five.
The second and final caution flag waved on lap 22 for Colby Womer in turn two. On the restart with three laps to go, Bright made a dive to the inside of turn one and pulled off a thrilling slider by Danner to take the lead. Danner tried to return the slider in turns three and four but Bright outraced him.
At the finish, Bright was victorious by a one-second margin over Danner.
On a lap 17 restart of the late model feature, Yoder made the winning pass in turns three and four and went on to post a 1.8-second margin of victory.
In the 305 sprint car feature, second-place starter Heffner stormed into the early lead with fourth-place starter Austin Reed in pursuit.
Bard was tormenting Heffner for the lead and with two laps remaining made the winning pass using the inside lane off turn four. Bard went on to take the checkered flag by just .73 of a second over Heffner.
The speedway’s next race is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, featuring the United Racing Club 360 sprint cars in the Kramer Cup, plus PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars and roadrunners. Grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m.
Madden claims second
consecutive Port Royal win
PORT ROYAL — One of the keys to finding victory lane during a World of Outlaws Late Model race is taking advantage when the opportunity comes.
Chris Madden seized his moment Saturday night during the Billy Vacek Memorial at Port Royal Speedway to claim his second win in a row at the track.
With 22 laps to go, race leader Brandon Overton made a mistake in traffic, allowing Madden to dive underneath him and steal the lead.
Madden’s win completed a weekend sweep at “The Speed Palace” in which he walked away with more than $25,000 in winnings.
All Stars to compete tonight at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — The stars are lining up to celebrate the career of 86-year old legendary mechanic Davey Brown Sr. tonight at Williams Grove Speedway as the oval hosts the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints $10,000-to-win Davey Brown Tribute Race.
Racing action on the track with the All Stars will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the pre-race action to honor Brown and his career will beginning at 5:45 in the infield at 5:45.
Brown wrenched for driver Bobby Gearhart to much success in the 1960s and for owner Bob Weikert with driver Doug Wolfgang.
Led by Ian Madsen, Cory Eliason, Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney and others, the All Stars Sprint Cars drivers will be out in full force to claim the Brown Tribute Race laurels and the cool 10K that will come with the 30-lap victory.
