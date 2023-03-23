LONG POND — CRC Industries Inc. has extended its entitlement sponsorship of the Brakleen 150 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, with a multi-year renewal.

The company, with global headquarters in Horsham, titled the race after one of its premier North American-trademarked brands Brakleen, the original aerosol brake parts cleaner that was derived in 1971.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.