LONG POND — CRC Industries Inc. has extended its entitlement sponsorship of the Brakleen 150 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, with a multi-year renewal.
The company, with global headquarters in Horsham, titled the race after one of its premier North American-trademarked brands Brakleen, the original aerosol brake parts cleaner that was derived in 1971.
“We are excited to return to Pocono again to showcase our love and support for motorsports,” said Len Mazzanti, CEO of CRC Industries. “Acceleration is everything on race day. But as the crew and driver will acknowledge, braking is just as important. Because clean, reliable brakes are essential to the safety of everyone, CRC developed Brakleen more than 50 years ago.
This season’s edition of the Brakleen 150 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race will be held Saturday, July 22. The 150-mile, 60-lap race will begin at noon.
“Pocono Raceway is thrilled to extend this partnership with CRC Industries and further showcase the line of Brakleen products,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “We take pride in our Pennsylvania roots, and it is great to be able to showcase another iconic Pennsylvania company that has been doing it for over 50 years.
The race weekend features four races in three days, highlighted by the Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23. The Brakleen 150 will be joined by the Pocono 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 22. The weekend kicks off Friday, July 21, with an ARCA Menards Series race.
Late models to race tonight at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — The 2023 season opener presented by Hoosier at Williams Grove Speedway will be held at 7:30 tonight as the oval will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and super late model racing. Gates open at 5:30.
The 410 sprints will compete in a $5,500-to-win feature event in its first show of the year.
In the only appearance of the season by the super late models at the track, the ULMS late models will compete for $3,500 to win in a 30-lap main.
Last year, Gregg Satterlee and Rick Eckert split twin late model mains at the track in March. Eckert has nine career wins at Williams Grove, while Satterlee currently owns four.
Both Eckert, of York, and Satterlee, of Rochester Mills, are expected to be in action tonight, along with four-time ULMS circuit champion Max Blair, of Centerville.
Friday night, March 31, will see the return of modified racing to the track for the first time in many years as the 358 small blocks hit the oval.
The mods will vie in a 30-lap, $3,000 to win feature, and will see the 410 sprints join in on the action as well.
The first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season for the 410 sprint cars, paying $500 to start and featuring group time trials in warm-ups, is slated for April 7.
GM to stop Camaro production
DETROIT (AP) — The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production.
General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year.
The future of the car, which is raced on NASCAR and other circuits, is a bit murky. GM says another generation may be in the works.
“While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story,” Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, said in a statement.
The current sixth-generation Camaro, introduced in 2016, has done well on the racetrack, but sales have been tailing off in recent years. When the current generation Camaro came out in 2016, Chevrolet sold 72,705 of them. But by the end of 2021 that number fell almost 70% to 21,893. It rebounded a bit last year to 24,652.
GM said last of the 2024 model year of the cars will come off the assembly line in Lansing, Michigan, in January.
If GM revives the Camaro, it almost certainly will be electric, said Stephanie Brinley, an associate director with S&P Global Mobility. “It would be unlikely to see another internal combustion engine vehicle,” she said.
GM has said it plans to sell only electric passenger vehicles worldwide by 2035.
Thompkins said GM has an understanding with auto-racing sanctioning bodies that the sixth-generation car can continue racing. GM will have parts available and the Camaro body will stay on the race track, he said.
NASCAR said that because the Generation 6 Camaro was in production when GM originally got permission to race, it remains qualified to race in NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series races.
GM will offer a collector’s edition package of the 2024 Camaro RS and SS in North America, and a limited number of high-performance ZL-1 Camaros. The collector’s edition cars will have ties to the first-generation Camaro from the 1960s and its GM code name “Panther,” the company said without giving specifics.
The Camaro was first introduced in 1966, two years after Ford’s wildly popular Mustang.
GM retired the Camaro nameplate in 2002, but revived it as a new 2010 model with hopes of appealing to enthusiasts and younger buyers. The 2010 version was similar to its predecessors, with a long, flat front and side “gills” that evoke the original, while still sporting a modern overall design.
Derani scores fourth Sebring win
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Pipo Derani won the 12 Hours of Sebring for a fourth time Saturday night when Action Express Racing inherited the victory after a crash between the leaders with less than 20 minutes remaining.
The No. 31 Cadillac started from the pole but bounced throughout the GTP field in a 12-hour race of attrition.
Jack Aitken, the endurance driver for Action Express, was running fourth when the Wayne Taylor Racing car crashed with both of the leading Porsche Penske Motorsports entries.
Aitken, a reserve driver in Formula 1, closed out the victory for Action Express in his second career IMSA sports car race.
