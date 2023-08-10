MECHANICSBURG — Following a one-week break, Williams Grove Speedway will return to host another Yellow Breeches 500 race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and a program of HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints on Friday night, Aug. 18.
Racing action will get underway at 7:30 p.m. with group time trials in warm-ups used to set the 410 starting grids.
The 410 sprint cars will be racing for $5,000 to win and $500 to start in the Yellow Breeches race.
The Aug. 25 races at Williams Grove will feature the 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial as presented by York Building Products.
The $8,000 to win event for the 410 sprints will be another race in the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove.
The Aug. 18 program will also feature the return of super sportsman racing to the oval.
Twin 20s for the sportsman will be contested, one featuring the wingless sportsman and the other offering winged action. Both races will be invitational only.
The winged sportsman will compete in heats and a feature while the wingless cars go in a main event only.
The sprint car features at Williams Grove Speedway were postponed Friday, Aug. 4, when rain hit the track during a first-lap red flag period in the 410 sprint main.
The 410 sprints had just completed the first lap of the 25-lap feature when fifth starter Ricky Dieva went for a wild ride on the front stretch.
Dieva’s car launched up and into the outside catch fence, flipping wildly while tearing sections of it apart just before the entrance to the first corner. Dieva walked away seemingly uninjured.
While maintenance crews were repairing the catch fence that rain hit the track, forcing and end to the night’s action.
Heat races for the 410 sprints were taken by Tim Wagaman II and Cameron Smith, while 358 sprint heats went to Frankie Herr, Chad Criswell and Preston Lattomus.
Following hot laps on Aug. 18, the first event to be run will be the make-up 25 lap MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the 358 sprints.
And after the 358 feature, the final 24 laps of the Bowhunters Brawl main for 410 sprints will contested.
The 410 main will restart with one lap completed and teenager Cameron Smith at the point followed by Tim Wagaman II, Lucas Wolfe, Billy Dietrich and Kyle Moody.
