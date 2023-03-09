MECHANICSBURG — Opening day at Williams Grove Speedway is a tradition that dates back to the maiden season in 1939 when The Flying Dutchman, Tommy Hinnershitz of Oley, claimed the very first race held at the track.
And another chapter in Williams Grove lidlifter history is set to unfold at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, when the 2023 season opener is spun off featuring the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the first appearance at the track by the wingless super sportsman.
Presented by Hoosier, gates for Opening Day 2023 will open at noon with the sprint cars racing for a $5,500 payday in a 25-lap main event.
A host of prominent and some not so well known names dot the opening day win list at Williams Grove Speedway.
Hinnershitz, a AAA East champion in his career, claimed a total of three openers. Other top names of the 1940s and 1950s that scored the Williams Grove opener include Ted Horn, Jimmy Bryan and Johnny Mackison Sr.
On his way to immortality for fans of the 1960s and 1970s, Leroy Felty scored the opener twice in his career, in 1961 and 1966. A Texan destined for greatness by the name of AJ Foyt took the victory in 1964.
Another man on his way to racing immortality, Jan Opperman, hit the local scene for his first of three Williams Grove opening day wins in 1970.
Other popular winners of the 1960s and 1970s include Kenny Weld, Dick Tobias, Kramer Williamson, Smokey Snellbaker, Ray Tilley and Bobby Allen.
The duo of Lynn Paxton and Keith Kauffman struck for a total of five lidlifter wins in the decade of the 1980s while a virtual unknown in sprint cars, Kevin Collins, upended the field in 1983.
The 1990s dawned with Kenny Adams scoring a victory before Don Kreitz Jr. and Fred Rahmer each took a pair of opener wins.
Brian Paulus closed the decade with what was perhaps considered an upset win before a youngster from Enumclaw, Wash., began the 2000s with an undisputed upset, coming at the hands of a pre-NASCAR Kasey Kahne.
Greg Hodnett would etch his name on the historical first race win list twice during the 2000s while familiar names like Lance Dewease, Crish Eash, Kreitz and Rahmer would return along with a popular win for underdog Mike Erdley of Elizabethville.
Rahmer and Hodnett continued winning into the 2010s while first time checkers went to Danny Dietrich and Lucas Wolfe of Mechanicsburg.
By far, the upset of the decade of the 2010s came at the hands of New Oxford’s Gerard McIntyre Jr. in 2014.
California invader Carson Macedo took the victory for his first career oval win in 2020 and Freddie Rahmer scored his first opener win in 2021. Invader Justin Peck took the 2022 opener.
The first 2023 race under the lights at Williams Grove is planned for Friday night, March 17.
On tap will be the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars as they invade for the circuit’s first show of the year in Central PA Outlaw Madness.
Due to unstable weather conditions — including rain, snow, wind and freezing temperatures — forecast for this weekend, the World of Outlaws have canceled their races scheduled for March 10-11 at Port Royal Speedway.
Anyone who purchased tickets will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account — good for two years — to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to the account does not work for you, those who purchased will have until April 8 to request a refund.
Freddie Rahmer wins again at Lincoln Speedway
ABBOTTSTOWN — Freddie Rahmer pulled the Eichelberger No. 8 into victory lane on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway with a smile on his face. After lining up deep in the field, Rahmer raced his way to the front and after a battle for the lead with Danny Dietrich late in the race, he scored his second victory of the young season.
There were three cautions and a red before the halfway point of the 30-lap feature.
“There was a lot of yellows there and stuff happened and by lap 13 we were running 7th and I thought we could still run second or third here if we get into lapped cars and the cautions fell right,” Rahmer recalled in victory lane.
Dietrich was pacing the field and Alan Krimes was in second when Rahmer worked his way to third.
“We were about even, the three of us there until about 10 or 12 to go and then we got to lapped traffic and Krimes peeled down right at the perfect time,” said Rahmer.
Once he got by Krimes, Rahmer reeled in Dietrich as they worked through lapped traffic.
“It was hard to get through lapped traffic and it was almost better to be second,” he said.
Rahmer’s win on Saturday was his 26th at the track and paid $5,000 to win.
Rahmer crossed the line just a half second ahead of Dietrich for the win. Krimes was third and Tim Wagaman finished fourth. Chad Trout completed the top five.
