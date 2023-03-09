MECHANICSBURG — Opening day at Williams Grove Speedway is a tradition that dates back to the maiden season in 1939 when The Flying Dutchman, Tommy Hinnershitz of Oley, claimed the very first race held at the track.

And another chapter in Williams Grove lidlifter history is set to unfold at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, when the 2023 season opener is spun off featuring the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the first appearance at the track by the wingless super sportsman.

